Wednesday, October 5, 2022
Willson Contreras reflective as likely last season with Cubs ends

Contreras homered in what likely was his last game as a Cub.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Cubs’ Willson Contreras, left, celebrates with first base coach Mike Napoli (55) after hitting a single during the eighth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. It was likely his last hit as a Cub.

CINCINNATI – Willson Contreras paused an interview after the Cubs’ final game of the season to embrace catching coach Craig Driver and fellow catcher PJ Higgins before they exited the clubhouse.

“You have my number,” Contreras called after Higgins.

“I do,” he said.

It was likely the last time Contreras would share a clubhouse with many of his Cubs teammates. He’s set to enter free agency this winter.

“Really calm,” Contreras said of likely his last game as a Cub. “Thinking about a lot of stuff, a lot of memories that I have with my teammates. Everything since I signed for the first time. … Memories from 2009 to now. How proud I feel. How proud I feel of being in this position.

“It’s hard for me because it’s the first time that, basically, I don’t have a team since 2008. So, there’s a little emotion there. But I don’t want to overthink it because I don’t want to cry again.”

Contreras didn’t play in the Cubs’ 15-2 win against the Reds on Wednesday. So, in his last game of the season, on Tuesday, he homered.

In a full circle moment, he thought of the 2016 regular season, before the World Series run. The Cubs finished the regular season in Cincinnati that year, too. And Contreras homered in the last game.

Sampsonexits early

Cubs pitcher Adrian Sampson said it was hard for him to leave his last start of the season after 2 ⅔ innings with tightness in his right groin. The Cubs said they pulled him as a precaution.

“But I think it was the right decision on the last day of the year and going into the offseason healthy,” he said. “Feeling good though. I feel good now.”

Sampson had a rollercoaster of a year. He was designated for assignment by two different teams in May, first the Cubs and then the Mariners, before carving out a more permanent role for himself back with the Cubs. In the rotation, Sampson posted a 3.20 ERA.

Sampson finished especially strong, allowing just eight runs in his last eight starts combined (1.71 ERA).

“It’s a lot of motivation,” he said. “Ending on a note like this kind of sucks, but you look at how we finished off and just the last couple weeks, how we’ve been playing and how I’ve been pitching. I’m looking forward to getting to work.”

Pitchers galore

The Cubs rotation’s injury issues were reflected in a couple single-season high marks. Cubs relievers set a franchise record with 656 1/3 innings pitched, passing last season’s 631. With an MLB-leading 716 strikeouts this season, the Cubs set a new franchise mark.

The Cubs also tied the single-season major league record by putting 42 different pitchers (including three position players) on the mound. The 2019 Mariners, 2021 Orioles and 2021 Mets share the MLB high water mark.

