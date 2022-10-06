The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 6, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Who were the Cubs’ MVP, ROY, MIP, etc. in the 2022 season?

The Sun-Times gives out end-of-season awards to the 74-88 Cubs.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Getty

CINCINNATI – Cubs manager David Ross’ final post-game media availability of the 2022 season carried a bitter-sweet tone.

“It’d be nice to be popping champagne at some point; that’s where we’re trying to get to,” Ross said after the Cubs’ 15-2 win against the Reds on Wednesday. “But these guys are true fighters. I told them that after the game. They’ve fought a lot of adversity, a lot of change, a lot of up and down, a lot of guys making their debuts, going through what it’s like to get through 162.”

Despite being sellers at the trade deadline for the second straight year, the Cubs finished better than they started. They still finished the season with a 74-88 record.

With that in mind, it’s time to reflect on the Cubs’ season by handing out the Sun-Times’ end-of-year awards.

Most Valuable Player: Ian Happ

Ian Happ and Willson Contreras were the clear finalists. Contreras ran away with the honor at the midseason mark, but Happ gained the slight edge this time for his consistency throughout the year.

In his first All-Star season, Happ finished the year in the Top 2 in most statistical categories among qualified Cubs players, including WAR (3.5), batting average (.271), on-base percentage (.342), wRC+ (120) and wOBA (120), according to FanGraphs. He also played more games than anyone (158) by a 23-game margin.

“He’s just getting such a well-rounded game,” Ross said, after calling Happp one of the best left fielders in the game. “And you’ve seen a growth of a young man that’s gone through a lot of adversity and tried to please a lot of different people, tried to maximize what everybody else wanted. I think he’s learned time, ‘this is when I’m going to be the best version of me.’ And it’s been a really good version.”

Pitcher of the Year: Marcus Stroman

Right-hander Marcus Stroman was limited by two stints on the injured list – first for COVID-19 and then shoulder inflammation that he attributed to rushing back from the illness. But since returning, he’s given the rotation a huge boost.

A mechanical tweak (refining his balance-point posture) and a game-plan adjustment (going back to relying on his sinker) have contributed to a 2.56 ERA in the final three months of the season.

“I thought I did a really good job of bouncing back from a rough start,” Stroman said. “A lot of people can cash it in, mentally, physically, emotionally, and I had [over] a 6.00 ERA after the first few starts. It’s just a product of all the work that goes into it.”

Reliever of the Year: Brandon Hughes

Rookie lefty Brandon Hughes began the season in Double-A, and by mid-May he was in the major leagues.

After the Cubs traded away their back-end relievers at the deadline, Hughes stepped into a closer-like role. He finished the season with the best ERA (3.12) of any reliever who finished the season with the Cubs.

Most Improved Player: Christopher Morel

Utility player Christopher Morel also started the year in Double-A, after hitting .220 at that level in 2021.

“The one thing he did was put himself on the map really early with his performance,” Ross said, “and it’s hard to take them out of the lineup when they do that.”

Morel has shown some inexperience in the field, while also playing multiple positions. But he’s balanced those moments with eye-popping highlights. He’s cooled off at the plate, batting .194 in the second half. But he also went on a 22-game on-base streak to start his career, a franchise record.

Rookie of the Year: Seiya Suzuki

Right fielder Seiya Suzuki came to Major League Baseball carrying the high expectations that earned him a five-year, $85 million contract this spring. Right away, he made his mark, winning Rookie of the Month honors for April.

He hit an adjustment period after that, prolonged by a finger injury. But he finished strong, posting a respectable .770 OPS for the year.

