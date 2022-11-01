Ian Happ wins Gold Glove, joins exclusive club of Cubs outfielders

As a kid, Ian Happ imagined a future Gold Glove career as a shortstop. He brought up that memory back in September, when Cubs manager David Ross pitched the left fielder as a Gold Glove finalist.
On Tuesday, Happ officially claimed his first Gold Glove, winning over fellow NL left fielders David Peralta and Christian Yelich. Happ led NL left fielders in defensive runs saved (13) this season, according to FanGraphs.
Happ became the fourth Cubs outfielder to win a Gold Glove, joining Bob Dernier (1984), Andre Dawson (1987, 1988) and Jason Heyward (2016, 2017). He is the first Cubs left fielder to take home the award.
The Latest
Reid pleaded guilty in September to driving while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.
The Finance Committee approved the property tax levy, but must reconvene Wednesday to reconsider the revenue ordinance. As proposed, it would cut some vehicular fines in half to comply with a court decision, but if Ald. Brendan Reilly has his way, those fines will remain at $500.
Bears general manager Ryan Poles has spent most of his first year on the job unloading players for draft picks, but went for it on Claypool.
Unsealed divorce filings reveal more allegations of domestic violence and verbal abuse by state Sen. Hastings
The accusations surfaced publicly last week in Will County divorce court files unsealed at the request of WBEZ — over the repeated objections from lawyers for Hastings, a veteran Democratic lawmaker from the southwest suburbs.
One-hundred percent of donations collected by the Together Highland Park Unidos committee were distributed to victims, their families and 17 local organizations providing mental health services.