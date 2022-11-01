The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Ian Happ wins Gold Glove, joins exclusive club of Cubs outfielders

Happ led NL left fielders with 13 defensive runs saved this season, according to FanGraphs.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Ian Happ wins Gold Glove, joins exclusive club of Cubs outfielders
1421988922__1_.JPG

Getty

As a kid, Ian Happ imagined a future Gold Glove career as a shortstop. He brought up that memory back in September, when Cubs manager David Ross pitched the left fielder as a Gold Glove finalist.

On Tuesday, Happ officially claimed his first Gold Glove, winning over fellow NL left fielders David Peralta and Christian Yelich. Happ led NL left fielders in defensive runs saved (13) this season, according to FanGraphs.

Happ became the fourth Cubs outfielder to win a Gold Glove, joining Bob Dernier (1984), Andre Dawson (1987, 1988) and Jason Heyward (2016, 2017). He is the first Cubs left fielder to take home the award.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
MLB’s extra-inning ‘ghost runner’ rule could stick around
Polling Place: How closely will you be watching this Astros-Phillies World Series?
Cubs catching prospect Miguel Amaya hoping to catch a break
Cubs part with hitting coach Greg Brown, promote Dustin Kelly
How the Cubs are building the core for their next playoff contender
Jon Sciambi looks forward to 2023 World Series, looks back on 2022 Cubs broadcasts
The Latest
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison for driving drunk, speeding and hitting two parked cars last year, leaving a 5-year-old girl with a serious brain injury.
NFL
Former Chiefs assistant Britt Reid gets three years in prison
Reid pleaded guilty in September to driving while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.
By Margaret Stafford | AP
 
Chicago City Hall
City Hall
Lightfoot’s $16.4B budget clears one hurdle, but hits snag over reduced fines
The Finance Committee approved the property tax levy, but must reconvene Wednesday to reconsider the revenue ordinance. As proposed, it would cut some vehicular fines in half to comply with a court decision, but if Ald. Brendan Reilly has his way, those fines will remain at $500.
By Fran Spielman
 
A photo of Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool celebrating a touchdown.
Bears
Bears trade for Steelers WR Chase Claypool, give up 2nd-round pick
Bears general manager Ryan Poles has spent most of his first year on the job unloading players for draft picks, but went for it on Claypool.
By Jason Lieser and Patrick Finley
 
State Sen. Michael Hastings questions a state official during a Senate Appropriations Committee budget hearing in 2015.
Elections
Unsealed divorce filings reveal more allegations of domestic violence and verbal abuse by state Sen. Hastings
The accusations surfaced publicly last week in Will County divorce court files unsealed at the request of WBEZ — over the repeated objections from lawyers for Hastings, a veteran Democratic lawmaker from the southwest suburbs.
By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ
 
The Highland Park Community Foundation will provide grants to victims of the July 4 parade massacre and nonprofit organizations helping others who suffered.
Highland Park parade shooting
$5.8 million in donations distributed to Highland Park parade shooting victims, mental health orgs
One-hundred percent of donations collected by the Together Highland Park Unidos committee were distributed to victims, their families and 17 local organizations providing mental health services.
By David Struett
 