Ian Happ wins Gold Glove, joins exclusive club of Cubs outfielders

As a kid, Ian Happ imagined a future Gold Glove career as a shortstop. He brought up that memory back in September, when Cubs manager David Ross pitched the left fielder as a Gold Glove finalist.

On Tuesday, Happ officially claimed his first Gold Glove, winning over fellow NL left fielders David Peralta and Christian Yelich. Happ led NL left fielders in defensive runs saved (13) this season, according to FanGraphs.

Happ became the fourth Cubs outfielder to win a Gold Glove, joining Bob Dernier (1984), Andre Dawson (1987, 1988) and Jason Heyward (2016, 2017). He is the first Cubs left fielder to take home the award.

