The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs acquire Miles Mastrobuoni from Rays before reserve list deadline

The Cubs made their first trade of the offseason on Tuesday.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs acquire Miles Mastrobuoni from Rays before reserve list deadline
Rays_Cubs_Baseball__1_.JPG

Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer had until Tuesday to set his team’s reserve list before the Rule 5 Draft. File photo.

AP Photos

The Cubs acquired utility player Miles Mastrobuoni from the Rays for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zarraga before Tuesday’s deadline to set reserve lists for the Rule 5 Draft.

The deal gave the Cubs another young, versatile defender. Mastrobuoni, 27, debuted in September and recorded three hits in 16 at-bats. But he hit .300 in Triple-A before his call-up. After the trade, the Cubs’ 40-man roster stood at 34 players.

“It feels really condensed, honestly,” president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said of Tuesday’s deadline at GM meetings last week. “This is a shorter time frame. We have many deadlines, and that’ll help us make decisions. Yes, it was very different in the last few years in the sense of, we have a lot of hard decisions to make. But that’s a good thing.” 

The Rule 5 Draft is scheduled for Dec. 7, during the Winter Meetings in San Diego.

Hoyer said then that the Cubs would be active in “some small trade discussions” leading up to Tuesday’s deadline. 

The Cubs cleared roster spots to protect Rule-5 eligible prospects over the past week with a series of moves that brought their 40-man roster down to 33. 

They activated pitchers Kyle Hendricks (strained right shoulder), Codi Heuer (Tommy John surgery) and Ethan Roberts (Tommy John surgery), and outfielders Jason Heyward (right knee inflammation) and Rafael Ortega (broken left ring finger) off the 60-day injured list.

On Monday, the Cubs announced they’d granted Heyward his unconditional release, something they’d been open about planning to do since August. 

Franmil Reyes, David Bote, Steven Brault, Narciso Crook, Anderson Espinoza, Esteban Quiroz and Jared Young all cleared waivers and were outrighted to Triple-A.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs grant outfielder Jason Heyward his unconditional release
Just Sayin’: Five 5-4 teams at the end of the regular season would be peak Big Ten West
How the new playoff format surprised Cubs president Jed Hoyer
How Cubs are approaching free-agent shortstop market
Dusty Baker proves that nice guys — and good managers — do indeed finish first
2023 Cubs Convention weekend passes go on sale Thursday
The Latest
Maurice Cox, commissioner of the city’s Department of Planning and Development, discusses community development grants during a news conference at the Kehrein Center For The Arts on the West Side, Monday morning, July 18, 2022.
City Hall
‘Come Home,’ Chicago says, in bid to bring people back to city via program to develop thousands of vacant lots
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan is to spur “in-fill development” on 5,600 city-owned vacant lots in Invest South/West communities to stop Brown and Black families from leaving Chicago.
By Fran Spielman
 
merlin_106976292.jpg
Afternoon Edition
6 South and West Side grocery stores to be revamped, new COVID strains gain ground and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Maximo, a skeletal cast of Patagotitan mayorum in the Field Museum’s Stanley Hall, Friday, June 22nd, 2018. In celebration of the Field Museum’s 125th anniversary, Stanley Field Hall underwent a transformation that includes Maximo who spans 122 feet from head to tail.
Chicago
Field Museum employees seeking to unionize ask head of museum for recognition
“We are standing together in one voice saying that we want to form our union,” a museum employee said Tuesday after delivering a letter to the head of the museum.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Ken “Husker” O’Malley with a pair of white bass from the Illinois River.
Outdoors
Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report; Hints and hopes of lakefront perch and waiting on first ice
Early hints of perch on southern Lake Michigan lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 
The Bulls’ Coby White dribbles upcourt against the Milwaukee Bucks during a preseason game at the United Center on Oct. 11,
Bulls
Bulls guard Coby White not only remains injured but an enigma
Trade him? Keep him? Hope he gets healthy sooner than later? The questions surrounding White and what he is for the Bulls moving forward are a lot more complex than first glance.
By Joe Cowley
 