The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 7, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs provide injury updates on Alexander Canario, Brennen Davis, Miguel Amaya, Ed Howard

Top Cubs prospects have seen their share of injuries this year.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs provide injury updates on Alexander Canario, Brennen Davis, Miguel Amaya, Ed Howard
Cubs outfield prospect Brennen Davis was sidelined after five Arizona Fall League games for “general soreness.” File photo.

Cubs outfield prospect Brennen Davis was sidelined after five Arizona Fall League games for “general soreness.” File photo.

Getty

LAS VEGAS – As much as the Cubs’ farm system has improved in recent years, it has also sustained its share of injuries to top prospects.

On Monday, at MLB’s GM meetings in Las Vegas, Cubs vice president of player development Jared Banner provided updates on outfielders Alexander Canario and Brennen Davis, shortstop Ed Howard and catcher Miguel Amaya.

Canario, who broke his left ankle and dislocated his left shoulder a couple weeks ago in the Dominican Winter League, underwent surgery on his ankle last week and is scheduled for shoulder surgery this week. It will be Canario’s second left shoulder surgery in about two years. In November of 2020, he had his labrum repaired, following shoulder dislocation.

“He had a really amazing season in many respects, and to see him go down like that, it hurt us all.” Banner said of Canario, who led the farm system with 37 home runs this season, the second-most in the minors. “I know it is devastating to him as well. But at this point, we have some of the world’s best doctors and rehab people, and we’ll get him back to where he was in due time.”

Banner did not have a specific timeline for Canario’s return but said the outfielder wouldn’t be ready to start next season.

Canario was the second Cubs prospect to sustain a freak injury running through first base this year. Howard, the first, underwent season-ending hip surgery in May and is rehabbing in Arizona. Banner said the Cubs hope Howard will progress to light baseball activities after Thanksgiving.

Related

Both Davis and Amaya were originally scheduled to play in the Arizona Fall League, but Amaya sustained a Lisfranc fracture in his left foot in September, and Davis was sidelined after five AFL games with what Banner called “general soreness.” According to Banner, the Cubs don’t believe it was connected to the sciatic pain for which Davis underwent back surgery in June and missed much of the season.

“Brennen’s pretty close to 100% now,” Banner said, adding that Davis is expected to be fully cleared by spring training.

Amaya, who hit in 40 games this year but has not played catcher since before undergoing Tommy John surgery a year ago, is also on schedule for a normal spring training.

In lighter AFL news, Cubs first base prospect Matt Mervis and pitcher Bailey Horn were selected to the Fall Stars Game. Mervis, who also was invited to the home run derby, hit a two-run homer and was named the Fall Stars Game MVP.

“There’s the consistency no matter where he goes, what level he’s at with what state he’s, Banner said of Mervis, “if it’s an All-Star game, regular season game or Fall League game, he’s finding a way to hit and do damage.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Dusty Baker finally gets elusive World Series title as manager
Defensive metrics supported Ian Happ’s Gold Glove case — but he doesn’t have to like them
Cubs searching for power sources
Ian Happ wins Gold Glove, joins exclusive club of Cubs outfielders
MLB’s extra-inning ‘ghost runner’ rule could stick around
Polling Place: How closely will you be watching this Astros-Phillies World Series?
The Latest
merlin_185201.jpg
Obituaries
Roger Triemstra, longtime WGN meteorologist, dies at 92
Roger Triemstra blended scientific know-how with folksy humor in his reports, becoming one of the most trusted radio and television personalities in the Chicago area.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Alex Caruso
Bulls
Bulls coach Billy Donovan not worried about Alex Caruso’s shooting woes
The guard has had a career of streaky seasons, and while the start of the 2022-23 campaign hasn’t looked good for Caruso on the offensive end, Donovan sees it turning around sooner than later.
By Joe Cowley
 
White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox’ Dylan Cease named finalist for Cy Young
Astros’ Justin Verlander is favorite for award
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Students hold signs during a sit-in Monday protesting the handling of a classmate’s Halloween costume and behavior — which many found offensive — along with other controversial incidents at Jones College Prep in the South Loop.
Education
Jones College Prep students protest German soldier costume, admin’s handling of controversial incidents
Hundreds of students at the South Loop selective-enrollment school participated in Monday’s demonstration, leaving their classes for a “sit-in” in the school’s lobby.
By Nader Issa
 
A photo of Bears WR Chase Claypool on the sideline during the Dolphins game.
Bears
Bears notebook: New WR Chase Claypool’s role to expand vs. Lions
Plus, a look at tight end Cole Kmet as a short-yardage runner and Roquan Smith’s goodbye to Chicago.
By Jason Lieser
 