Cubs agree to minor-league deal with ex-Cardinal Ben DeLuzio

Outfielder Ben DeLuzio wasn’t the statement signing that Cubs fans have been clambering for since the winter meetings wrapped last week. But the Cubs will continue to add depth throughout the offseason – that isn’t a reason to panic.

DeLuzio agreed to terms on a minor-league contract with a spring training invite, a source confirmed. The 28-year-old outfielder made his major-league debut with the Cardinals in September. DeLuzio, a speedy defensive specialist, went 3-for-20 over the course of 22 major-league games. He hit .278 in Triple-A last year. The Cardinals non-tendered DeLuzio last month.

The Cubs remain active on the free agent market. As of Tuesday afternoon, shortstops Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson remained available.

The Cubs also need to add catching depth, and the number of available catchers has begun to dwindle.

First, former Cubs star Willson Contreras signed with the Cardinals on a five-year, $87.5 million contract during the winter meetings. Since Monday, Christian Vázquez (three years, $30 million) has agreed to terms with the Twins, Mike Zunino has agreed to join the Guardians (one year, $6 million); and as part of a three-team trade, Sean Murphy has landed with the Braves and William Contreras with the Brewers.

