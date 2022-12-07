Willson Contreras headed to Cubs’ NL Central rival, the Cardinals

SAN DIEGO — The serendipity is hard to ignore.
Former Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is headed to the Cardinals on a five-year, $87.5 million deal, according to multiple reports. Four months ago, the Cubs were in St. Louis for the trade deadline, and when Contreras took the field to warm up post-deadline — still a Cub, against the odds — he was greeted by a round of applause.
After spending over 13 years in the Cubs organization, Contreras is headed to their NL Central rival. And if the Cubs hope to compete for the division next year, they’ll have to go through Contreras and the Cardinals to get there.
Contreras officially closes his Cubs tenure with a World Series ring, three all-star selections and 117 home runs over seven seasons.
The Latest
Grandmother: 15-year-old boy shot dead near Michele Clark High School in South Austin ‘was a good young man.’
Kevin Davis is among at least 35 children 15 and younger to be killed in Chicago this year. And he is the third person to be killed in the Austin neighborhood over the last week.
Oldest-known DNA reveals life in a much warmer Greenland 2 million years ago (including, surprise, mastodons)
The research revealed an ancient ecosystem unlike anything seen on Earth today, including traces of mastodons and horseshoe crabs roaming the Arctic.
As a political issue that seeks to define and categorize a firearm along legal and technical lines, expert opinions based on decades of professional training and experience have to carry more weight than the opinions of the uninformed and the less informed.
With the Bears on their bye week, the Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley — who can be found at @patrickfinley — answers your questions from Twitter.
Ira Schab, 102, was on the USS Dobbin, a tuba player in the ship’s band. He recalled seeing Japanese planes overhead and wondering what to do. “We had no place to go and hoped they’d miss us,” he said before Wednesday’s ceremony in Hawaii.