‘Couldn’t have drawn that up’: Cubs trade brought Pete Crow-Armstrong full circle

Cubs outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong could go on and on about what makes Javy Báez a special player.

“Baseball knows who Javy is,” said Crow-Armstrong, who grew up a Cubs fan. “Javy’s the man.”

How fitting, then, that the Mets traded Crow-Armstrong to the Cubs for Báez and pitcher Trevor Williams.

“Never would have expected that at all,” Crow-Armstrong told the Sun-Times. “I couldn’t have drawn that up.”

Crow-Armstrong was recovering from right shoulder surgery, to repair a torn labrum, when the Cubs acquired him at the trade deadline. On Thursday, he said it’s “doing great” and that he was fully cleared over a week ago. He entered minicamp with no restrictions.

“Pete’s a really impressive young prospect,” said Jared Banner, Cubs vice president of player development. “Premium defender in centerfield. And the most exciting part is he’s hitting the ball as hard as ever right now. So it’s great to just have him healthy again.”

Crow-Armstrong, a 2020 first-round draft pick, is ranked as the Cubs’ No. 5 prospect by mlb.com. The Mets invited him to big-league camp last year, and the 19-year-old hit .417 in Single-A before the injury.

“It was tough,” Crow-Armstrong said. “I felt like I had hit a stride.”

He hurt his shoulder diving into third base on wet artificial turf in Daytona last May. On the bright side, the injury wasn’t to the left-hander’s throwing arm. He was cleared to hit in November.

“It forced me to take a step back, and that was okay,” Crow-Armstrong said. “Slowed me down, and I think I’m better for it. I think I’m a little tougher up in the head.”

Crow-Armstrong grew up in California, but he inherited his Cubs fandom from his dad, the actor Matthew John Armstrong, who is from Naperville.

Crow-Armstrong only remembers going to one game at Wrigley Field, when he was maybe three years old. But his childhood is filled with memories of Cubs teams starring Alfonso Soriano and Aramis Ramírez.

The Cubs were bad in the early days of Crow-Armstrong’s fandom, consistently finishing the season with sub-.500 records. Then Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer, now Crow-Armstrong’s president of baseball operations, came in and pulled off a successful rebuild.

“Very quickly, my attention turned to Javy,” Crow-Armstrong said.

Even without that background, Crow-Armstrong said he would have been invested in the organization when he joined it at the trade deadline. But the full-circle nature of his journey is “still hard to wrap (his) head around.”

Crow-Armstrong’s dad told him it took weeks for the news to sink in for the Naperville native.

Now, Crow-Armstrong is part of the next Cubs rebuild – even if Hoyer won’t call it that – one the club initiated when it traded away Báez, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo last summer.

Crow-Armstrong, however, said he isn’t concerned with where he’ll start the regular season. Let alone long-term organizational plans.

“I like looking at baseball fields again, being able to step on them again, and do my thing out there,” he said. “And it’s a really good group of guys to be able to do it with.”