Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs agree to one-year deal with reliever Chris Martin

Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Monday that pitching was the front office’s “biggest focus.”

By Maddie Lee
 March 15, 2022 12:33 PM
Right-hander Chris Martin served as a late-inning reliever on the Braves’ path to the 2021 World Series title.

Logan Riely/Getty Images

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer promised additions in the coming days. And on Tuesday, the club secured another much-needed bullpen arm.

Free agent right-hander Chris Martin has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cubs for $2.5 million plus incentives, a Sun-Times source confirmed. When the deal becomes official, Martin will become the second reliever that the Cubs have added from the Braves’ 2021 World Series title team since the lockout ended.  

Martin, 35, joins former teammate Jesse Chavez, who the Cubs signed to a minor-league deal with a spring training invitation.

Martin last season posted a 3.95 ERA in 46 outings. The Braves primarily used him as a late-inning reliever. 

 “Our biggest focus, candidly, has been pitching and pitching depth,” Hoyer said Monday.

Martin’s addition helps, but the Cubs could still use more.  

