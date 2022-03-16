The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Cubs agree to contract with lefty Steven Brault, continue fortifying pitching depth

Before adding Brault, the Cubs carried just four left-handed pitchers on their 40-man roster.

By Maddie Lee
 March 16, 2022 12:17 PM
Former Pittsburgh Pirate Steven Brault has agreed to a contract with the Cubs. File photo.

MESA, ARIZ. — The Cubs continued to add much-needed depth to their pitching staff Wednesday. They’ve agreed to a major-league deal with lefty Steven Brault, a Sun-Times source confirmed.

Brault, 29, has spent his whole big-league career with the Pirates, amassing a 4.77 ERA. Before adding Brault, the Cubs carried just four left-handed pitchers on their 40-man roster. Brault has one option year remaining. 

The Cubs were already short on pitching depth before learning that right-hander Adbert Alzoaly (lat strain) would start the season on the injured list. Brault, who has started about half the games he’s played in his career, could give the Cubs another starting option if needed, or serve as a multi-inning reliever. 

“Our biggest focus, candidly, has been pitching and pitching depth,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said earlier this week. 

Since the Major League Baseball lockout ended last week, the Cubs have also signed reliever Jesse Chavez to a minor-league deal with a spring training invitation and agreed to a one-year deal with reliever Chris Martin.

Brault’s addition was overshadowed Wednesday morning by reports that Japanese star Seiya Suzuki had agreed to a five-year, $85 million contract with the Cubs. 

