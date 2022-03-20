The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Cubs legends and HOFers return to spring training camp: ‘Nothing better than that’

Health and safety protocols at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic had limited the personnel allowed at 2020 summer camp and 2021 spring training.

By Maddie Lee
 March 20, 2022 09:28 PM
Celebrated former Cubs pitcher Rick Sutcliffe was in spring training camp in 2020 before the COVID-19 shutdown. Two years later, he and other Cubs guest instructors are back.

MESA, Ariz. – Celebrated former Cubs pitcher Rick Sutcliffe squeezed into the back of the media scrum late last week and motioned to manager David Ross

“Go ahead Sut,” Ross said. “I’m sorry, he’s going to pull rank.”

Sutcliffe, suppressing a grin, had a bone to pick with Ross.

For the first time in two years, the Cubs welcomed their wealth of guest instructors, a group full of Cubs legends and hall of farmers, back to spring training camp. Health and safety protocols at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic had limited the personnel allowed at 2020 summer camp and 2021 spring training. 

“It’s the best,” Ross said of having them back. “That’s the first thing I said when they showed up. I missed that. I think the players missed that. Guys like Andre Dawson, Sut, Billy Williams, Ryne Sandberg, when you’re able to introduce those guys, have those guys talk baseball around your group, there’s nothing better than that.” 

For several days straight, Ross used the team huddle before stretch to read off one of the special guest’s credentials. 

Last Thursday, it was Williams’ turn. In Sutcliffe’s retelling, Ross told the group: “We’re going to be here a while because I’m reading Billy’s. It won’t take long tomorrow – I’m reading Sutcliffe’s.”

Ross laughed when Sutcliffe interrupted his morning meeting with reporters to complain.

“His resume is a little bit longer than yours,” Ross said. “When you have a statue – I was just telling the truth. I like to tell the truth.”

Villar versatility

New Cubs infielder Jonathan Villar arrived in camp over the weekend. He signed a one-year deal with a mutual option for 2023.

“He had a really nice season last year,” Ross said of Villar, who primarily played third base, but also shortstop and second for the Mets in 2021. “Gives us some versatility to move around.”

Against a left-handed pitcher, the Cubs could play switch-hitting Villar at third base and move Patrick Wisdom to the outfield to get more right-handed batters in the lineup. Villar also gives them a left-handed bat against tough right-handed pitchers. The Cubs’ infielders are primarily right-handed hitters. 

The Cubs have also made balancing workload a priority for middle infielders Nico Hoerner, Nick Madrigal and Andrelton Simmons. Adding Villar makes that even easier.

Late arrivals

Cubs pitcher Brailyn Márquez and Harold Ramírez have yet to report to camp, Ross confirmed Sunday. The manager announced last week that both were delayed because of travel complications.

