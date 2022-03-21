The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 21, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

After COVID-19 delay, Cubs LHP prospect Brailyn Márquez reports to camp

Márquez, who is vaccinated, said he’s feeling good now, after testing positive about two and a half weeks ago. He quarantined in the Dominican Republic, his home country.

By Maddie Lee
 March 21, 2022 12:16 PM
SHARE After COVID-19 delay, Cubs LHP prospect Brailyn Márquez reports to camp
Cubs pitching prospect Brailyn Márquez reported to spring training after teting positive for COVID-19.

Cubs pitching prospect Brailyn Márquez reported to spring training after teting positive for COVID-19.

John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times

MESA, Ariz. — Cubs left-handed prospect Brailyn Márquez arrived at spring training camp Monday, after a COVID-19 infection delayed his report date.

Márquez, who is vaccinated, said he’s feeling good now, after testing positive about two and a half weeks ago. He was symptomatic but has since recovered. Márquez quarantined in the Dominican Republic, his home country.

“It really isn’t frustrating for me [personally], moreso the possibility of affecting the team and the organization by not being there, being ready for them when they need me,” Márquez said through team translator Will Nadal.

Márquez went through something similar last season, which delayed his arrival in camp. Between recovering from COVID-19 and then sustaining a shoulder strain, he was sidelined for the season. That time, he said, he was shut down during a month-long quarantine period.

“Then when I started ramping up again practicing throwing, I felt [the injury],” he said. “So, I don’t really know where it came from. It could have been from that layoff, from having COVID and being quarantined.”

He’s focused on avoiding a related injury this time around.

“I’ve had a full year just to continue to work on my body,” he said, “build up, make sure that if this happened again, which it did, I’d be ready once I was able to start pitching again.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs legends and HOFers return to spring training : ‘Nothing better than that’
Short spring, flurry of roster moves raise Cubs rotation questions
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki facing transition on and off the field: ‘He’s really going to flourish’
Cubs sign left-hander Drew Smyly in flurry of roster moves
Marcus Stroman efficient in first Cubs spring training start: ‘Good to get back out there’
Why Japanese star Seiya Suzuki chose the Cubs over other high-profile suitors
The Latest
AP22080593767727.jpg
Nation/World
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south region
More than seven hours after communication was lost with the plane, there was still no word of survivors.
By Associated Press
March 21, 2022 12:13 PM
merlin_103480108.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks trade Marc-Andre Fleury to Wild for conditional 2nd-round pick
The pick could become a first-rounder the Hawks desperately need if the Wild reach the Western Conference Finals.
By Ben Pope
March 21, 2022 12:11 PM
A woman measures a window before covering it with plastic sheets in a building damaged by a bombing the previous day in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 21, 2022.
Ukraine
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
Ukrainian officials rejected the proposal even before Russia’s deadline of 5 a.m. Moscow time for a response came and went.
By Associated Press
March 21, 2022 12:03 PM
Preschool teacher Angela Panush reads a story to her students at Dawes Elementary School at 3810 W. 81st Pl. on the Southwest Side.
Education
CPS releases calendar for 2022-23 school year
Chicago Public Schools students are due back Aug. 22 for what would be the district’s earliest start in recent memory.
By Nader Issa
March 21, 2022 11:56 AM
Actor Jarrod Spector attends “The Cher Show” Broadway musical opening night after party on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in New York.&nbsp;He will be starring as Steven Spielberg in the upcoming musical “Bruce.”
Theater
Stage musical about the making of ‘Jaws’ finds its ‘Steven Spielberg’
Tony-nominated actor Jarrod Spector will play the film’s director in the musical “Bruce.”
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
March 21, 2022 11:54 AM