Cubs’ Keegan Thompson logs first start, Brennen Davis exits with knee contusion

Reds 2, Cubs 3

Thompson logs first start

Right-hander Keegan Thompson’s ramp-up plan: stay healthy.

“I’m not going to move any quicker than I should,” he said. “I think that’s the big thing for everyone here. We’re not trying to rush. We’re just trying to build up as safely as possible.”

He got off on the right foot on Monday, giving up two hits and striking out three in two hitless innings.

Thompson made his major-league debut last season. The Cubs planned to build him up to starter’s minutes toward the end of the year. But the club ended up shutting him down for the final week after several short starts, concerned about his workload. He went on the injured list twice in September for what the Cubs called right shoulder inflammation.

Davis exits

Cubs top prospect Brennen Davis left the game with a right knee contusion. He was hit with a pitch in the second inning. He stayed in for a couple batters but then was replaced on the bases. The Cubs labeled his availability as day-to-day. Davis is batting .333 in Cactus League play this spring.

Hicks stays hot

Non-roster invitee John Hicks logged his third hit of spring (3-for-5) to tie the game in the eighth inning. His ground-rule double hopped over the fence in right-center, driving in minor-leaguer Donnie Dewees, who got on base with a triple.

On deck

Cubs at Mariners, 3:05 p.m Tuesday, Peoria, Kyle Hendricks vs. Robbie Ray.

—Maddie Lee