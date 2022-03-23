Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki scheduled to make his Cactus League debut vs. Rockies Friday

MESA, Ariz. – New Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki is scheduled to make his spring training debut on Friday, when the Cubs play the Rockies at Sloan Park.

Cubs manager David Ross made the announcement Wednesday, adding that Suzuki will start in right field.

“He looks really good,” Ross said earlier this week. “I think the main thing is, you don’t have access and have live pitching and real reps [in the offseason]. You hit in the cage, he’s looked in great shape, worked out really hard. I think he just likes to hit a lot, it’s just his personality.”

Friday will mark a week from Suzuki’s arrival in Cubs camp, after he signed a five-year, $85 million contract. Paired with the posting fee the Cubs owe to Suzuki’s Japanese club, the Hiroshima Toyo Carp, his deal was the fifth-largest financial commitment in Cubs history.

“He’s a power hitter who makes really good swing decisions and doesn’t swing and miss a lot,” Hoyer said during Suzuki’s introductory press conference last week. “So, that’s a really good place to start. He also plays really good defense in right field, with a strong arm. He’s a good base runner.”

Suzuki jumped into live batting practice from Day 1, even as the Cubs made it clear that they wouldn’t rush him.

“The live BPs, it looks like his timing’s getting ready, getting in these drills,” Ross said Tuesday. “We’re ready to see some action here shortly.”

