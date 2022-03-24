Rockies’ Kris Bryant wishes former team good luck in ‘different era of Cubs baseball’

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Eight months ago, a blue pinstripe-clad Kris Bryant sat outside of Coors Field, telling reporters how honored he felt each time he put on the Cubs uniform.

On Thursday, he donned a Rockies warmup shirt in front of a Salt River Fields locker bearing his name.

“It kind of has come full circle with the two teams that were really on me coming out of the draft,” Bryant said. “I get a chance to play for both of them.”

The Cubs and Rockies play at Sloan Park on Friday, pitting the team that drafted Bryant against the one that just signed him for the next seven years. Bryant doesn’t expect to be at that game. Veterans often get a home-game heavy schedule in spring training.

If Bryant did show up in Mesa on Friday, he wouldn’t recognize many players in the opposite dugout.

When the Cubs traded Bryant to the Giants at last year’s deadline, they also sent Anthony Rizzo to the Yankees and Javy Báez to the Mets. The only players from the Cubs’ 2016 World Series team still on the roster are Willson Contreras, Jason Heyward and Kyle Hendricks.

“You can look at it like, hey, we’re all getting older, so there’s new people coming in,” Bryant said with a smile, during a conversation with the Sun-Times on Thursday. “That’s the way I’m looking at it. Definitely a different era of Cubs baseball, and wishing them the best of luck, just not against us.

“It’s always a special place for me, Chicago. We loved everything about our experience there, and we’re going to love our whole experience here in Colorado.”

Along with getting older, Bryant, Rizzo and Báez reached their last year of club control. And the Cubs didn’t resolve extension talks with the trio. Rizzo memorably cut off negotiations ahead of opening day – a deadline he’d already established – and held a press conference to say he was “at peace” with the impasse.

Eventually, the Cubs charted a path forward without any of them, a decision that launched the club into its current phase: building back from a trade deadline selloff. Or, as the Cubs put it, building “the next great Cubs team.”

Last week, Bryant signed a seven-year, $182 million contract, hoping to be part of the next great Rockies team.

“The Rockies from the very beginning, were like, ‘We want you here,’” Bryant said. “And that was a really good feeling, especially early on. And it made me excited about the opportunity here.”

The relationship went back much further than this offseason. Bryant thought he was going to be drafted by Colorado, at No. 3 overall, right after the Cubs’ pick in 2013. And when the Rockies came courting Bryant this winter, they didn’t have to sell him on the stadium or facilities. During last year’s All-Star festivities, the home side of Coors Field blew Bryant away.

After news of Bryant’s signing got out, Cubs manager David Ross sent him a congratulatory text message. Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts and president of baseball operations Crane Kenney also texted Bryant right away, he said.

“To see what KB got,” Ross said, “just from his text back, he seems pretty excited.”

The current Rockies reminded Bryant of the Cubs team that he initially joined.

There are, of course, differences in market size. And it’s hard to ignore the Rockies’ Nolan Arenado trade saga, or Trevor Story’s confusion when the club held onto him through the deadline last summer.

Take a step back, and the similarities in trajectory are clear. When the Cubs called Bryant up in 2015, they were in a six year playoff drought and hadn’t won the World Series in over a century. The Rockies’ last postseason appearance was 2018, and they haven’t ever won the Fall Classic.

“You bring in a lot of veteran dudes who have done it before and have that playoff experience,” Bryant said. “And I certainly have that. There’s some guys in this room that do too.

“But when you have someone that has been through the pressure cooker in a city that demanded a lot, I can use a lot of that experience, help answer questions here and lead by example. And just go out there and play, do what I know how to do. And hopefully we can write some history here, just like I did in Chicago.”

Nine miles down the road from the Rockies’ spring training site, the Cubs were also coming full circle.

Cubs president of baseball operations Hoyer promised that this phase wouldn’t be a repeat of 2012 and 2013. And the Cubs’ signings of Marcus Stroman and Seiya Suzuki, who is scheduled to make his Cubs spring training debut Friday, have supported that commitment. But Hoyer is borrowing some tactics from the playbook he and his predecessor, Theo Epstein, used when they first took charge of the Cubs baseball operations department.

With Bryant hoping to play a Jon Lester-type role in Colorado, which veterans will pry open the Cubs’ championship window? And could this trade deadline play out for Contreras the same way last summer did for Báez, Rizzo and Bryant?

Asked what he’d learned from last year’s experience, Bryant pondered for a moment.

“I don’t think he needs any advice,” Bryant said of Contreras. “He’s going to go out there and play with heart with passion, and I’m sure he won’t even think about it the whole year. That’s just who Willson is. That’s why he’s fun to play with.”

