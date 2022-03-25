Cubs make camp cuts, top prospect Brennen Davis made ‘really good impression’

MESA, Ariz. – The Cubs made 11 spring training camp cuts on Friday, including assigning top prospect Brennen Davis to minor-league camp. Davis was a non-roster invitee.

“He’s made a really good impression,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “Just his movements [in the outfield], he got a lot of at-bats. It’s hard to judge guys off such a short spring training, but you can tell he’s just starting to fill out that body and he looks the part, had a great season last year, and continue to build on that. And hopefully we see him really soon.”

Davis was one of seven non-roster invitees who the Cubs assigned to minor-league camp on Friday, including right-hander Ben Leeper, lefties Conner Menez and Locke St. John, and infielders Dixon Machado, Chase Strumpf and Andy Weber.

The club optioned pitcher Cory Abbott and outfielder Greg Deichmann to Triple-A. Pitchers Brailyn Marquez and Anderson Espinoza are headed to Double-A.

The Cubs also activated right-hander Tommy Nance off the COVID-19 related injured list and designated him for assignment. Nance went from the independent Frontier League to the Cubs’ farm system and made his major-league debut last May at age 30.

He didn’t allow a run in his first 12 appearances but struggled late in the season. Then, a trip to the COVID-19 related IL delayed his start to camp this spring.

After the cuts, the Cubs’ spring training roster stood at 44 players.

