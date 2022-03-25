The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 25, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs make camp cuts, top prospect Brennen Davis made ‘really good impression’

The Cubs assigned 11 players to minor-league camp

By Maddie Lee
 March 25, 2022 02:29 PM
SHARE Cubs make camp cuts, top prospect Brennen Davis made ‘really good impression’
Top Cubs prospect Brennen Davis throws long toss at the Cubs Spring Training facility in Mesa, Arizona.

Top Cubs prospect Brennen Davis throws long toss at the Cubs Spring Training facility in Mesa, Arizona.

John Antonoff/Sun-Times

MESA, Ariz. – The Cubs made 11 spring training camp cuts on Friday, including assigning top prospect Brennen Davis to minor-league camp. Davis was a non-roster invitee. 

“He’s made a really good impression,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “Just his movements [in the outfield], he got a lot of at-bats. It’s hard to judge guys off such a short spring training, but you can tell he’s just starting to fill out that body and he looks the part, had a great season last year, and continue to build on that. And hopefully we see him really soon.”

Davis was one of seven non-roster invitees who the Cubs assigned to minor-league camp on Friday, including right-hander Ben Leeper, lefties Conner Menez and Locke St. John, and infielders Dixon Machado, Chase Strumpf and Andy Weber.

The club optioned pitcher Cory Abbott and outfielder Greg Deichmann to Triple-A. Pitchers Brailyn Marquez and Anderson Espinoza are headed to Double-A.  

The Cubs also activated right-hander Tommy Nance off the COVID-19 related injured list and designated him for assignment. Nance went from the independent Frontier League to the Cubs’ farm system and made his major-league debut last May at age 30. 

He didn’t allow a run in his first 12 appearances but struggled late in the season. Then, a trip to the COVID-19 related IL delayed his start to camp this spring.

After the cuts, the Cubs’ spring training roster stood at 44 players.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Rockies’ Kris Bryant wishes former team good luck in ‘different era of Cubs baseball’
Expanded rosters give Cubs’ new-look pitching staff a boost
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki scheduled to make his Cactus League debut Friday vs. Rockies
In bid to buy Chelsea FC, Ricketts kids find it hard to distance themselves from dad’s racist views
Ghost runner, ‘Shohei Ohtani Rule’ among changes MLB is expected to approve
Ricketts family denounces racism after backlash over its bid for Chelsea soccer club
The Latest
Billie (soprano Latonia Moore) comforts her son Charles (baritone Will Liverman) in a scene from the Lyric Opera production of “Fire Shut Up in My Bones.”
Theater
Terence Blanchard’s ‘Fire Shut Up in My Bones’ a complex, emotionally charged life’s journey
A major, compelling work by one of the most important new composing voices in opera is playing out at Lyric Opera.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
March 25, 2022 02:51 PM
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson speaks during a news conference at the team’s training facility.
NFL
Browns QB Deshaun Watson denies sexual assault allegations
“I’ve never assaulted or disrespected or harassed a woman in my life,” Watson said. “That’s not how I was raised. I’ve never done these things people are alleging.”
By Tom Withers | AP
March 25, 2022 02:47 PM
Stanley Rankin, who arrived around 2 a.m. to get free gas and ended up volunteering to work for the gas giveaway, fills a driver’s tank with free gas courtesy of mayoral candidate and businessman Dr. Willie Wilson at the Mobil gas station at 1950 Green Bay Rd. in Evanston, Ill., Thursday morning, March 24, 2022. Wilson is giving away $1 million worth of free gas in 50 gas stations in Cook County.
City Hall
Lightfoot to waive 3-cents-a-gallon gas tax hike until Dec. 31 to ease pain at pump
The city will forfeit about $18 million by temporarily reducing the gas tax. The tax money pays for snow removal, street pavement, bridge maintenance and related personnel costs.
By Fran Spielman
March 25, 2022 02:00 PM
Reese Johnson returned to the Blackhawks’ lineup this week against the Ducks and Kings.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks turn to Reese Johnson to fill Ryan Carpenter’s shoes
With Carpenter in Calgary and Johnson finally recovered from his broken clavicle, the Hawks have a new fourth-line center the rest of this season.
By Ben Pope
March 25, 2022 01:54 PM
Chicago police officers at a 2017 graduation ceremony at Navy Pier.
Police Reform
Lightfoot says 5 years for sweeping police reforms was ‘unrealistic’ as city gets another 3 years
The mayor estimates the cost of completing those massive reforms will be between $50 million and $100 million.
By Frank Main
March 25, 2022 01:18 PM