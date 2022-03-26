The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Cubs’ Drew Smyly makes first start of short spring training vs. Padres

Left-hander Drew Smyly threw two scoreless innings in the Cubs’ 2-2 tie at Peoria Stadium.

By Maddie Lee
 March 26, 2022 06:07 PM
Drew Smyly made his first Cubs spring training start against the Padres on Saturday.

PEORIA, Ariz. – In a normal spring, Drew Smyly would have made his first start more than two weeks before opening day. But this spring is not normal. 

Smyly, in his Cubs spring training debut Saturday, threw two scoreless innings, allowing a hit and recording two strikeouts in his team’s 2-2 tie with the Padres.

“​​You get a little extra adrenaline rush the first game of the season, and with a new team, you want to start off on a good note and make a good impression,” he said. “[With] everything that dragged out this offseason, it was nice to finally just get back in a game.” 

In addition to the long offseason and uncertainty surrounding the start of spring training, Smyly was still a free agent when the lockout ended. He signed with the Cubs a week ago.

Those factors pushed back Smyly’s ramp-up schedule. He first faced hitters this past Tuesday, throwing live batting practice at the Sloan Park complex.

“Then three days off, and then right into the game,” Smyly said. “So I just came in trying to throw strikes, mix speeds, just try to stay ahead in the count and compete.” 

The Cubs open the season in a little under two weeks. Smyly said he could make his next start in a minor-league game on the Cubs’ off day next Thursday, or start Wednesday on short rest.

“It just depends how I feel and how I’m bouncing back,” Smyly said. “And they don’t want to rush it.”

Schwindel Sunday?

Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel is nearing a return, according to manager David Ross. He’s been out with lower back tightness. Ross said they were taking a cautious approach to his recovery/

Schwindel played in two games early on in spring training but hasn’t gotten into game action for almost a week. 

“He’s still day to day, and he’s feeling better every single day,” Ross said Saturday. “I know he hit a lot yesterday. So, he’s penciled in to maybe get some looks tomorrow, see how he presents.”

Simmons’ shoulder sore

Cubs shortstop Andrelton Simmons has been dealing with shoulder soreness, Ross revealed on Saturday. The Cubs signed Simmons earlier this month. 

“Just building back up, jumping into things, and just want to make sure we’re taking care of his arm,” Ross said. “You see him have the at-bats. Just want to make sure he’s fully healthy.”

Simmons has appeared in one game this spring, logging two at-bats as the designated hitter against the Angels on Thursday.

