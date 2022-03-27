Cubs’ Patrick Wisdom finding hitting groove as opening day approaches

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs third base coach Willie Harris told third baseman Patrick Wisdom that he’d prepared over the winter for their home run celebration.

“I’ve been working on my jumps this offseason,” Harris said, according to Wisdom, “doing some squats and some other explosive work. So, I’m going to out- jump you.”

When Wisdom launched a three-run homer over Sloan Park’s left field berm on Sunday, Harris performed up to the hype. He flew up the third baseline for a mid-air high five as Wisdom headed home.

Wisdom broke out of a spring slump in a big way Sunday, hitting home runs in both his at-bats in the Cubs’ 13-12 win against the Royals. Wisdom had logged just one hit before Sunday.

“I was, honestly, probably more excited by my defense today,” he said. “I love when [Kyle Hendricks] is pitching. I know I’m going to get a lot of ground balls. And just to get that momentum going was good for me. I love that.

“The at-bats were nice, too. I’ll take them.”

Happ back in the outfield

Ian Happ played in the outfield for the first time this spring, after undergoing an elbow procedure in February. Happ entered camp on a throwing program.

“He’s coming along,” Cubs manager Davis Ross said before the game Sunday. “I don’t think there’ll be any plays at the plate. He’s throwing into second today.”

With just a week and a half left in spring training, Ross felt it was important to get Happ some game reps. Happ served as the designated hitter in two Cactus League games before Sunday, and that will be an option in the regular season if the Cubs are still managing the stress on Happ’s arm.

Schwindel returns

Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel returned to the lineup Sunday. He’d been sidelined by back tightness for a week, as the team took a cautious approach to his recovery.

Sunday was his first game without a hit, going 0-for-2. Schwindel is batting .400 through three games this season.

