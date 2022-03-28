The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 28, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Odd man out? Cubs’ outfield competition tight as opening day approaches

Cubs outfielders like Michael Hermosillo, Rafael Ortega and Clint Frazier are vying for a spot on the opening day roster.

By Maddie Lee
 March 28, 2022 09:08 PM
SHARE Odd man out? Cubs’ outfield competition tight as opening day approaches
The Cubs’ spring training outfield competition is heating up.

The Cubs’ spring training outfield competition is heating up.

John Antonoff/Sun-Times

MESA, Ariz. – Outfielders Clint Frazier and Michael Hermosillo hit it off from the beginning of Cubs camp. 

“He’s great,” Frazier said.  “I feel like we’d be friends on the outside. So, hopefully there’s enough room for both of us to get the shot that we’ve been trying to get.”

Setting a roster is a numbers game, and the reality is, the Cubs might not have enough spots to carry all six outfielders who are in camp with a week and a half left before opening day. 

Major League Baseball and the MLB players association agreed to expand rosters by two spots to start the season. But with the injury and ramp-up concerns surrounding pitchers in this condensed spring training, those spots will likely go to extra arms. 

“But it’s not just how things will shake out performance-wise,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “There’s big-picture stuff that we look at, as well.”

Pencil in Seiya Suzuki, who the Cubs signed to a five-year, $85 million contract this spring, into right field. Jason Heyward, who has shifted from right field to center, and Ian Happ are also projected to claim starting outfield jobs. 

Happ, however, underwent an elbow procedure in February, and the Cubs will be monitoring the stress to his throwing arm. The Cubs could also consider platoons, necessitating an extra outfielder or two. 

If shortstop Andrelton Simmons’ injury recovery drags out, the Cubs may have another roster spot to fill. He has been dealing with shoulder soreness and is scheduled to throw Tuesday, and the Cubs don’t want to rush him back.

If Simmons, or anyone else, did land on the injured list, the Cubs could use that extra spot to hold onto the full outfield group. But they could also put a player like Alfonso Rivas, who could add depth at first base and in the outfield, on the opening day roster. 

“I think the competition’s been really good,” Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega said through team interpreter Will Nadal. “I think it breeds results, it  keeps us motivated. We have really good outfielders here.” 

Ortega had a breakout year last season, especially against right-handed pitchers, who he logged a .321 batting average against. He’s had a slow start offensively this spring, going 2-for-16 in six games. 

“I felt tense at the plate the past couple weeks,” Ortega said Monday. “But yesterday I felt really good, just getting that rhythm back, just hopefully in time, hopefully be on the team for the season, having that going into opening day.” 

Frazier joined the Cubs this winter, signing on the eve of the lockout. Frazier, who entered Friday hitting .333 this spring, has a minor-league option year, unlike Ortega and Hermosillo. 

“I don’t think I’m a Triple-A player,” Frazier said. “And hopefully they don’t think the same, and they look at me as a guy that can help them out for the next few years.” 

Hermosillo’s first season with the Cubs last year was cut short by a forearm strain, but he said the experience was something to build off of.  

“I think I was able to show some things last year,” he said. “Obviously, I would have liked to have been a little bit more consistent and better pinch-hitting wise, but I think I showed that there is some ability there and that, you know, given an opportunity that I can do some things.”

Hermosillo showed off his speed over the weekend, when his double got behind the center fielder at Peoria Sports Complex. Hermosillo flew all the way home. 

Though this spring has been short, a lot can happen with over a week left.

“The guys I’m competing against, I’ve really enjoyed hanging out with them,” Frazier said. “I think at the end of the day – I know it’s a cliche answer – but it is weird how these things work themselves out.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Opening day starter: Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks, Marcus Stroman lobbying for each other
Cubs’ Patrick Wisdom finding hitting groove as opening day approaches
Cubs’ pitching ‘jigsaw’ unfinished as Wade Miley, Mychal Givens throw first live BPs
Cubs-White Sox always packs a punch
Cubs’ David Ross finally gets to show what he’s really got
Why sharing Wrigley Field with Nick Madrigal would mean ‘a lot’ to Cubs’ Nico Hoerner
The Latest
State Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield, speaks on the Illinois Senate floor on Monday.
Springfield
Two Pritzker appointees to state parole board are out — amid GOP complaints of decisions that send ‘troubling message’
Both Eleanor Wilson, whose appointment was voted down by the state Senate, and Oreal James, who resigned, drew sharp criticism for their votes last year to grant parole to Joseph Hurst and Johnny Veal, two men accused of killing police officers.
By Tina Sfondeles and Frank Main
March 28, 2022 09:39 PM
Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman is expected to be one of the Cubs’ rotation leaders this season. File photo.
Cubs
Opening day starter: Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks, Marcus Stroman lobbying for each other
Cubs manager David Ross has yet to name his opening day starter.
By Maddie Lee
March 28, 2022 09:35 PM
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski climbs the ladder to cut down the net after the Blue Devils defeated Arkansas in the final of the West Regional on Saturday in San Francisco.
College Sports
‘K’ really stands for kindness
As 75-year-old Mike Krzyzewski prepares to step away, his capacity to genuinely feel for his players might be his greatest legacy
By Rick Telander
March 28, 2022 09:20 PM
Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants to provide relief at the gas pump by temporarily rolling back a 3 cents per gallon fuel tax increase.
Editorials
Scrap plan to cut city’s fuel tax by three cents
Such a move by the mayor, tempting as it may be, would rob $18 million from the city’s bridge maintenance, street paving and snow removal budget,
By CST Editorial Board
March 28, 2022 09:00 PM
LGBTRALLY_032922_11_copy.jpg
A rally to honor dead Black transgender women turns into chaotic scene
As advocates pleaded for answers around the deaths, another group of activists hijacked the event at Federal Plaza on Monday.
By Brett Chase
March 28, 2022 08:55 PM