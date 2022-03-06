The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 6, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

‘Unbelievable’ comeback: Cubs’ Kohl Franklin brings the heat in first live session

Cubs right-handed prospect Kohl Franklin hasn’t pitched in a game since 2019.

By Maddie Lee
 March 06, 2022 05:06 PM
SHARE ‘Unbelievable’ comeback: Cubs’ Kohl Franklin brings the heat in first live session
Cubs prospect Kohl Franklin throws live batting practice at the Cubs Spring Training facility in Mesa, Arizona.

Cubs prospect Kohl Franklin throws live batting practice at the Cubs Spring Training facility in Mesa, Arizona.

John Antonoff/Sun-Times

MESA, Ariz. – A crowd formed around Field 5 at the Cubs’ Sloan Park spring training facilities, where Kohl Franklin was facing batters for the first time this year, a big step in his recovery from an oblique injury.

His was the last simulated game of the day, so his teammates filled the bleachers. Behind the backstop, coaches gathered pitch data. Cubs vice president of pitching Craig Breslow and major-league pitching coach Tommy Hottovy looked on. 

Franklin’s final pitch cracked in the catcher’s mitt, and the sea of blue dispersed, buzzing. 

“Well, Kohl looks pretty good,” one prospect said to another. “Kohl looks pretty good.”

Franklin hasn’t thrown in a game in two years. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 minor-league season, and then a left oblique injury sidelined Franklin in 2021. But he’s on track to return this season. On Saturday, the last day of prospect minicamp before minor league camp officially opened, he faced three batters in a one-inning sim game. His fastball touched 99 mph twice. 

“It’s unbelievable,” he said after walking off the field, grinning. “I can’t wait to tell my parents.”

Cubs coordinator of pitching development Casey Jacobson said he couldn’t find words to describe how impressive Franklin’s performance had been.

“He’s lost two years, and you look back, and the frustration – I can’t ever imagine it, never never going through that myself,” Jacobson said the next day. “But he’s responded incredibly well. He’s been very mature. He’s gone about the process and done the tedious day-to-day stuff at a really high level that got him to the position where he was yesterday.” 

Franklin was playing long toss a few months before 2021 spring training when he felt a pain like he’d been hit in the back with a golf club. The stiffness wouldn’t subside, and his left side began to swell. 

An MRI later revealed a torn oblique. The injury also took off a piece of a rib, Franklin said. 

“I think I cried to my mom, honestly,” he said. “I’d worked so hard to get back to where I was, and then feeling like it’s reset. It was super tough.”

Months passed before Franklin could start easing back into activity. He received two platelet-rich plasma injections as part of his treatment. Over the summer, he dealt with another flair up.

“It was a grueling process,” he said.

Franklin didn’t go through it alone. Veteran right-hander Jonathan Holder was on the injured list all last season with what the Cubs described as a right shoulder strain. 

When Kohl started rehab exercises, Holder encouraged Kohl to take his time. Rushing through steps wouldn’t help speed up recovery for that kind of injury. After rehab sessions together, Holder would take Franklin to dinner to catch up.  

“It was awesome having somebody with experience like that to be able to talk to,” Franklin said.

Franklin estimates he threw six or seven bullpens in August and September and then shut down for a regular offseason so he would be fresh entering this spring. 

He was relieved when he reported to Mesa and his physical exam pointed to a successful recovery. As Franklin built back up for the spring, Jacobson noticed a difference in how the pitcher carried himself. 

“He knew all the work has really paid off,” Jacobson said. 

Franklin had trouble sleeping Friday night, with a 15-pitch live session scheduled the next day. Afterward, Franklin, as Jacobson put it, “floated” off the mound.

“I’m so ecstatic,” Franklin said. “I’m so happy to be here right now.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Report: Cubs’ Ricketts family looking into bid for Chelsea FC
New offseason camp gives Cubs’ top prospects a head start on 2022
‘A lot of eyeballs on him’: Cubs’ Cristian Hernández embracing lofty expectations
MLB, union negotiators try to figure out next step in labor talks
Next generation of fans, players watching as MLB cancels games, lockout continues
MLB cancels season-opening series after sides fail to reach labor agreement
The Latest
A 24-year-old man was arrested for shooting two police officers March 4, 2022.
Crime
Man fatally shot ex-girlfriend after following her home from work: prosecutors
Umar Ayuba, 32, was ordered held on $1 million bail in the Feb. 25 slaying of 42-year-old Azucena Vargas in Albany Park.
By Tom Schuba
March 06, 2022 06:10 PM
Johnson.jpg
Blackhawks
Tyler Johnson’s success story provides more evidence for disc replacement surgery’s effectiveness
The 31-year-old Blackhawks forward feels “unbelievable,” with no back pain for the first time in years, after following in Jack Eichel’s footsteps and becoming the second NHL player to undergo the surgery in December.
By Ben Pope
March 06, 2022 05:54 PM
Chaon_Cross__Lady_from_the_Sea__credit_Michael_Brosilow.jpeg
Theater
‘The Lady from the Sea’: There’s something in the water in Court’s abstract, sometimes amusing Ibsen adaptation
Heavy on metaphor and verbal imagery, the play considers the raw yearnings of the life that isn’t, and the entrapment of the one that is.
By Steven Oxman - For the Sun-Times
March 06, 2022 05:21 PM
Tom Ricketts and his family are reportedly one of several parties interested in making a bid for Chelsea FC.
Cubs
Report: Cubs’ Ricketts family looking into bid for Chelsea FC
The owners of the Cubs are reportedly one of up to 10 parties interested in making a bid for the top English Premier League club.
By Maddie Lee
March 06, 2022 05:04 PM
Loyola players and coaches celebrate after defeating Drake 64-58 in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship.
College Sports
Loyola returning to NCAA Tournament after defeating Drake for MVC title
This is the first time since 1962-63 that the Ramblers have reached the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons.
By Associated Press
March 06, 2022 04:14 PM