The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 7, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

To the lab: How Cubs are challenging poor pitching development reputation

Cubs prospects like DJ Herz, Caleb Kilian and Jordan Wicks have seen their arsenals transform with new pitch grips.

By Maddie Lee
 March 07, 2022 05:29 PM
SHARE To the lab: How Cubs are challenging poor pitching development reputation
Cubs prospect DJ Herz throws live batting practice at the Cubs Spring Training facility in Mesa, Arizona.

Cubs prospect DJ Herz throws live batting practice at the Cubs Spring Training facility in Mesa, Arizona.

John Antonoff/Sun-Times

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs 2020 first-round pick Jordan Wicks remembers the thud of his sweat-drenched jersey as it hit the pitch lab floor. 

It was July, a sweltering day, and his first experience in the Arizona facility designed to supply heaps of pitch data for the Cubs organization.

“It feels a lot better being in there this time of year,” Wicks said last week in prospect minicamp. “I’m not sweating like crazy.” 

Even when the Cubs were consistently going to the playoffs, they received criticism for the lack of big-league pitching they produced. Their 2016 championship core was made up of young hitters, and over the years the club paid handsomely to supplement pitching to match. 

The Cubs have begun to challenge that reputation in recent years, with homegrown pitchers Adbert Alzolay, Justin Steele and Keegan Thompson showing promise, if not always consistency, last season. But the key is sustaining that progress. 

“That’s our main goal, basically all the pitchers,” right-handed prospect Kohl Franklin said of shifting the external perception of the Cubs’ pitching development. “It’s always talked about, it’s always in the back of our minds, and it’s something we definitely want to change.”

The Cubs’ work with minor leaguers early in their professional careers, extracting the best version of each pitch in their arsenals, is a key to making that a reality. 

To identify the best grip for a specific pitch, Cubs coordinator of pitching development Casey Jacobson said he starts with the pitcher’s mechanics. Then, he turns to high-speed video to see how the ball’s coming out of the pitcher’s hand. 

“Pair that with the pitch data that we get,” he said, “and usually, if you’re done it enough times, it gives you a pretty good idea of what grip is going to help make the movement that you want.” 

Take DJ Herz, for example. The Cubs named Herz, their eighth-round draft pick in 2019, the minor-league pitcher of the year last season. He posted a combined 3.31 ERA in Single-A Myrtle Beach and South Bend. 

What clicked? 

Hertz points to his new changeup grip and moving to the other side of the pitching rubber for a crossfire delivery. The new, deceptive delivery clicked right away, but finding the best changeup for him took some trial and error. 

Jacobson called the first grip they tried “OK.” But when they switched to the vulcan grip – with the middle and ring fingers creating a “V” – they saw the type of movement they were looking for. 

“It was nasty off my fastball,” Herz said.

The Cubs also changed right-hander Caleb Kilian’s changeup, abandoning his vulcan grip and switching to a circle change.  

For Wicks, the changeup was already a strength. But he said his curveball has “made absolute leaps and bounds forward,”giving him a pitch with a lot of depth. A tweak to his slider “completely changed it for the better,” creating more horizontal sweep. And he’s shifted his focus away from his two-seam fastball, in favor of his four-seamer’s vertical ride.

“You learn about analytics stuff like that early, in college,” Wicks said, “but you don’t really understand the meaning of it, or what to put emphasis on. Here, they teach you about it, and they say, ‘this is what it means, this is what you’re looking for, this is what you want.’”

They’re also cognizant of tailoring the pace of information to each pitcher and his experience. The data is useless if the player doesn’t have the time or base knowledge to absorb it.

“A guy like Jordan, who really knows his stuff, he knows his arsenal, he has a very good idea of who he is as a pitcher,” Jacobson said, “you can generally work a little bit more with those guys, give him a couple different things at a time without it getting muddy.” 

The result?

Said Wicks: “I feel like I’m loaded up weapon-wise different than I ever have been.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
‘Unbelievable’ comeback: Cubs’ Kohl Franklin brings the heat in first live session
Cubs’ Ricketts family looking into bid for Chelsea FC: report
New offseason camp gives Cubs’ top prospects a head start on 2022
‘A lot of eyeballs on him’: Cubs’ Cristian Hernández embracing lofty expectations
MLB, union negotiators try to figure out next step in labor talks
Next generation of fans, players watching as MLB cancels games, lockout continues
The Latest
Students and parents arrive at Jordan Community Public School, 7414 N. Wolcott Ave., in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday morning, Jan. 12, 2022. Students returned to in-person learning Wednesday after a week away while the Chicago Public Schools district and the Chicago Teachers Union negotiated stronger COVID-19 protections.
Education
CPS ends mask mandate
After the district announced Monday that face coverings will be optional at all Chicago Public Schools starting next week, the CTU said it would file an unfair labor practice charge.
By Nader Issa
March 07, 2022 06:03 PM
97155.jpg
White Sox
‘Light tower power’ has White Sox juiced about Oscar Colas
“He’s got explosive power. Some big time, upper deck light-tower power,” hitting coordinator Andy Barkett says.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
March 07, 2022 05:27 PM
Slaggert.jpg
Blackhawks
Landon Slaggert provides glimmer of hope for Blackhawks’ parched forward prospect pipeline
Slaggert has grown into a versatile forward at Notre Dame. Once Lukas Reichel graduates to the NHL, he might be the next-best guy in the Hawks’ pipeline.
By Ben Pope
March 07, 2022 05:18 PM
The Ogilvie Transportation Center was evacuated March 7, 2022, after reports of a suspicous package.
News
Ogilvie Transportation Center deemed safe after evacuated due to ‘suspicious package’
All Metra trains coming out of and into the station have been halted until further notice.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 07, 2022 05:11 PM
GettyImages_74932531.jpg
Movies and TV
‘JFK: Destiny Betrayed’: Oliver Stone digs even deeper into his conspiracy theories
Four-part assassination doc revisits the familiar evidence and spotlights some little-known clues.
By Richard Roeper
March 07, 2022 05:07 PM