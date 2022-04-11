MLB suspends Cubs’ Keegan Thompson 3 games, David Ross 1

MLB fined and suspended Cubs reliever Keegan Thompson three games for hitting the Brewers’ Andrew McCutchen during the eighth inning of the game Saturday.

Manager David Ross received a one-game suspension, which he will serve Tuesday for the game against the Pirates. Unless Thompson appeals, his suspension would begin then, as well.

After Willson Contreras and Ian Happ were hit by pitches — and Happ left the game after being plunked on the left knee — Thompson threw inside to McCutchen, then hit him with the next pitch. The benches cleared, but no punches were thrown.

Thompson, who was ejected, denied throwing at McCutchen. But McCutchen said he knew he was going to get hit.

“Contreras didn’t even move his glove when I got hit,” he said. “We all knew it was coming.”

