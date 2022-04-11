The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 11, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

MLB suspends Cubs’ Keegan Thompson 3 games, David Ross 1

Ross will serve his suspension Tuesday for the game against the Pirates. Unless Thompson appeals, his suspension would begin then, as well.

Brian Sandalow By Brian Sandalow
   
SHARE MLB suspends Cubs’ Keegan Thompson 3 games, David Ross 1
Screen_Shot_2022_04_11_at_7.43.58_PM.png

The Brewers’ and Cubs’ benches clear after Andrew McCutchen was hit by a pitch from Keegan Thompson during the eighth inning Saturday.

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

MLB fined and suspended Cubs reliever Keegan Thompson three games for hitting the Brewers’ Andrew McCutchen during the eighth inning of the game Saturday.

Manager David Ross received a one-game suspension, which he will serve Tuesday for the game against the Pirates. Unless Thompson appeals, his suspension would begin then, as well.

After Willson Contreras and Ian Happ were hit by pitches — and Happ left the game after being plunked on the left knee — Thompson threw inside to McCutchen, then hit him with the next pitch. The benches cleared, but no punches were thrown.

Thompson, who was ejected, denied throwing at McCutchen. But McCutchen said he knew he was going to get hit.

“Contreras didn’t even move his glove when I got hit,” he said. “We all knew it was coming.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs’ Nick Madrigal looking ahead after hectic 12 months
This You Gotta See: WNBA draft, Cubs reunite with Kris Bryant, Bulls-Bucks gets underway
Marcus Stroman, Seiya Suzuki show what money can buy in Cubs’ 5-4 loss to Brewers
Ian Happ sits; David Ross again denies Cubs intentionally hit Andrew McCutchen
Benches empty in Cubs’ 9-0 win over Brewers
Cubs pitcher Justin Steele starts 2022 on encouraging note
The Latest
Two people were shot, one fatally, Apr. 11, 2022, in Canaryville.
News
Woman killed, man critically wounded in Canaryville shooting
The pair was driving in the 700 block of West Root Street when a sedan pulled up alongside them and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
President Joe Biden made note of the need for paid family leave during his State of the Union address in March.
Other Views
No surprise: Paid family leave makes parents, children happier
Studies show that parents, particularly in the U.S., are generally less happy than their childless peers. Parents also experience more depression, loneliness and stress. Some scholars argue that a lack of government support for raising kids is causing this “happiness gap.”
By Kristen Schultz Lee and Hiroshi Ono
 
A ghost gun is displayed before the start of an event about gun violence in the Rose Garden of the White House on Monday.
Politics
Illinois Democrats join Biden in taking aim at specter of elusive ‘ghost guns’
The Illinois measure — which is on its way to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk — requires all firearms, including 3D printed guns, to have serial numbers, which would effectively ban ghost guns. It’s the lack of those identifying numbers that have made the guns undetectable.
By Tina Sfondeles and Frank Main
 
merlin_95681170.jpg
Business
United adding 1,000 jobs in local hiring binge
The carrier plans a career fair Wednesday at the United Center.
By David Roeder
 
A man was fatally shot Apr. 11, 2022, in South Shore.
Man, 26, fatally shot in South Shore
The 26-year-old was walking out of a store in the 2000 block of East 71st Street when someone opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 