Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Cubs’ Drew Smyly shuts down Pirates, Seiya Suzuki homers twice in win

Smyly made his Cubs debut at Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

By Maddie Lee
   
Lefty Drew Smyly threw five scoreless innings in his Cubs debut against the Pirates.

PITTSBURGH – Cubs manager David Ross’ prediction last season that the pitching staff was going to “surprise some people,” never came true – at least in the way he meant it.

Four games into this season, however, the Cubs’ starting pitching has delivered a surprise in one turn through the rotation. In the Cubs’ 2-1 win against the Pirates Tuesday, lefty Drew Smyly completed the streak: Each of the Cubs’ starters threw at least five innings in their first starts of the season this week.

Smyly, in his Cubs debut, held the Pirates scoreless through five frames Tuesday, allowing just three hits. Then, outfielder Seiya Suzuki single-handedly powered the Cubs’ offense, mashing two solo homers for the Cubs’ only runs of the game.

That pair of home runs brought Suzuki’s total to three in his young Major League Baseball career, all in the past two games. Going 2-for-4 Tuesday, Suzuki improved his batting average to .417 in the first four games of his Cubs tenure.

