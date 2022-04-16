The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs option Alfonso Rivas, DFA Cory Abbott to call up Mark Leiter Jr. vs. Rockies

The Cubs also selected the contract of Locke St. John and DFA’d Greg Deichmann.

By Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs option Alfonso Rivas, DFA Cory Abbott to call up Mark Leiter Jr. vs. Rockies
Cubs’ Mark Leiter Jr. started against the Rockies on Saturday, in his first major-league game since 2018.

Cubs’ Mark Leiter Jr. started against the Rockies on Saturday, in his first major-league game since 2018. File photo.

Getty

DENVER – The Cubs made a pair of corresponding roster moves to put right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. on the roster before his start against the Rockies on Saturday.

To open a spot on the active roster for Leiter, the Cubs optioned first baseman/outfielder Alfonso Rivas to Triple-A after the Cubs’ 6-5 loss at Coors Field on Friday. Rivas, who debuted last year, has recorded a hit in each of the games he’s appeared in this season, going 2-for-4.

“The first thing I say when those things happen is, ‘This sucks, for all of us,’” Cubs manager David Ross said of breaking the news to Rivas. “It’s just part of the options game, when you’ve got to make a move for a pitcher. Those things happen throughout the season, it’s never good news.

“The guy swings the bat well, he’s very professional in his work, he’s a great defensive first baseman, gives you a quality at-bat every single time. He’s a winning player. I believe in him, he believes in himself. So, it’s just one of those, ‘Hey, go get some consistent at-bats. We’ll see you soon.’”

To make room for Leiter on the 40-man roster, the Cubs designated right-hander Cory Abbott for assignment. Abbott has pitched two games in Triple-A this season, allowing a total of three runs in six innings.

In other roster news

The Cubs also acted on a clause in left-hander Locke St. John’s contract, adding him to the 40-man roster to keep him in the organization. They selected his contract from Triple-A and then optioned him to Iowa.

To make room for St. John on the roster, the Cubs designated outfielder Greg Deichmann for assignment.

Injury updates

Cubs southpaw Wade Miley (left elbow inflammation) threw off the mound on Saturday for the first time since the team shut him down in spring training. He tossed 15 pitches, and the Cubs will evaluate his recovery before determining next steps.

Right-hander Alec Mills (lower back strain) was scheduled to throw a bullpen Saturday in Arizona.

Both pitchers started the season on the 10-day IL, a blow to the Cubs’ rotation depth.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
This You Gotta See: Bulls-Bucks, White Sox-Guardians, Cubs-Rays and spring football
Cubs’ Jason Heyward sees ‘so much opportunity’ for West Side baseball academy
Cubs’ Mark Leiter Jr. set to start Saturday in first major-league appearance since 2018
Cubs owners drop effort to buy Chelsea FC
Cubs open Rockies series with win, powered by double-digit hits
How Kris Bryant’s Cubs tenure is impacting the next generation of MLB players
The Latest
Blackhawks rookie Lukas Reichel skates with the puck.
Blackhawks
Lukas Reichel earns first NHL point, burns first contract year in Blackhawks’ loss to Predators
Reichel plans to stay in Chicago most of this summer, working with strength and conditioning coach Paul Goodman to grow physically — the biggest area in which he needs to improve.
By Ben Pope
 
1391816754.jpg
White Sox
High-five for Michael Kopech in White Sox’ victory against Rays
Kopech overcame a rocky first to throw five strong innings, and Jose Abreu hit his first home run in the Sox’ victory.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Kirby Dach skates with the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Kirby Dach out with sprained right shoulder as challenging season nears end
Dach missed the Hawks’ game Saturday against the Predators; test results on his injury are expected back Monday. Plus, Patrick Kane curiously dodged a question about his goal celebration.
By Ben Pope
 
Chicago Firefighters battle a 3-11 alarm blaze at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, in the 6300 block of South Stewart Avenue, in the Englewood neighborhood, Friday, April 15, 2022.
Chicago
Fire that destroyed Englewood church deemed accidental; Easter services to be held at funeral home
The cause of the fire was a propane torch being used on the roof as part of work being done on the structure, officials said.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Three people were wounded in a shooting Nov. 7, 2021, in South Shore.
Crime
7 people wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening
A 15-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl are among the wounded.
By Sun-Times Wire
 