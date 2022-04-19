The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

What switch hitter Ian Happ’s right-handed rhythm means for the Cubs

For much of his MLB career, Happ’s splits have favored his left-handed swing.

By Maddie Lee
   
SHARE What switch hitter Ian Happ’s right-handed rhythm means for the Cubs
Cubs switch hitter Ian Happ has gone 6-for-12 hitting from the right side to start the season.

Cubs switch hitter Ian Happ has gone 6-for-12 hitting from the right side to start the season.

AP Photos

Cubs switch hitter Ian Happ has ignored pressure to pick a side at several points in his baseball career.

“Different sides different years,” he said. “So, I think it’s just about having the confidence in yourself to know that this is the best choice for you.”

For much of Happ’s major-league career, his splits have favored his left-handed swing. But in the Cubs’ 6-5 loss to the Rays on Tuesday, Happ logged another momentum-swinging hit right-handed.

From a broader view, Happ’s strong start from the right side could, if his success continues, open up another part of his game this year.

“Just approach-wise, mentality, being able to go in there with a little bit of rhythm and free things up right-handed was huge,” Happ said of what he was able to carry over from the end of last year. “Something I hadn’t really done for the last few years, probably since ‘17 right-handed.”

In 2017, Happ’s debut season, he hit for a better average from the right side (.276) than the left (.243). So far this year, he’s gone 6-for-12 swinging right-handed.

“What’s stood out to me so far about Ian is taking the balls to right,” Ross said this week.

Happ attributes those opposite-field base hits to that approach from late last year, “not getting too big and staying through the ball.”

Happ picked up switch hitting when he was eight years old, spurred on by his older brother, and committed to it full time his freshman year of high school. His swings from each side of the plate, even beyond the obvious difference in leg kick, have always felt different.

“My hands work a little bit better right-handed as far as controlling the barrel,” Happ said in a conversation with the Sun-Times, “but my [bat] path is better lefty to get the ball in the air.”

So, his focus is different on each side. Swinging left-handed, Happ naturally creates a lot of loft, so he thinks about staying on top of the ball. From the right side, he’s trying to stay up the middle and get the ball in the air.

This offseason, Happ said, his work right-handed centered around, “rhythm and flow and feeling.”

He continued: “Even if I’m not getting consistent right handed at bats because of the schedule, still feeling like anytime I get in the box righty, I have that same rhythm and flow regardless of if my last at-bat was two weeks ago.

“I think that’s something in my career that I’ve struggled with right-handed. You could have five at-bats spread out over two weeks and be 0-for-5, but that’s a pretty small sample size. Trying to make adjustments based on that really doesn’t make any sense.”

Similarly, Happ’s 12 at-bats right-handed this season are too few to make any declarations about what his numbers will look like at the end of the year. But they’ve made a difference in individual games.

Happ logged the go-ahead RBI right-handed in the Cubs’ 4-2 win against the Rays on Monday.

On Tuesday, Happ started the Cubs’ three-run rally in the fourth inning with a single to left field. Frank Schwindel drove him in with a double, and Patrick Wisdom hit a two-run homer to cut the Rays’ lead to 4-3.

Both teams scored two runs in the seventh inning to carry a one-run game into the ninth. But Rays reliever Andrew Kittredge retired the side in order in the Cubs’ last offensive frame.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs’ Jed Hoyer, David Ross remember Jake Arrieta’s legacy after he announces retirement
Cubs’ Keegan Thompson plays ‘extremely valuable’ role in Cubs’ bullpen, win vs. Rays
Cubs Patrick Wisdom, Frank Schwindel face an uphill climb
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki, turning heads to start MLB career, named NL Player of the Week
Cubs establishing new offensive identity, beat Rockies to split series
Cubs manager David Ross: Balancing Willson Contreras’ playing time already paying off
The Latest
Passengers wait in line at the security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Arlington, Va.
Editorials
Federal mask mandate for air travel is over, but wearing one is still the best option
Masks are a minor — yes, minor — inconvenience to protect against COVID-19 in airports bustling with travelers and airplane cabins packed with passengers.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A restaurant advertises Uber Eats in the Coconut Grove neighborhood in Miami in November 2019. | Lynne Sladky/AP
Other Views
Food delivery apps helped my restaurant survive, thrive
Many restaurants would not be where they are today without the help from delivery apps, and the cost of doing business with them is a small price to pay for what the restaurateurs get in return.
By Terri Evans
 
While a fancy coffee drink isn’t a big deal if it’s an occasional treat, many people consume them daily.
Eat Well
Fancy coffee drinks can affect your well-being if you overindulge
Many people consume them daily, sometimes more, which can give you far more saturated fat, sugar and calories than recommended.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
Former Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta announced his retirement this week.
Cubs
Cubs’ Jed Hoyer, David Ross remember Jake Arrieta’s legacy after he announces retirement
Former Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta won the NL Cy Young Award in 2015 and the World Series in 2016.
By Maddie Lee
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs the fiscal year 2023 budget into law during a news conference Tuesday morning at Chicago State University on the South Side.
Springfield
A state budget with ‘firm fiscal foundation’ that shows ‘tremendous progress?’ Or a ‘cynical’ election-year ploy to buy votes?
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a budget he said was designed to address past ‘fiscal mismanagement’ and ease the pain of residents socked by the pandemic and inflation. But Republicans dismissed it as nothing but temporary fixes and reelection campaign tricks.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 