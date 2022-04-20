The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Rain cuts series finale to five innings, Cubs lose 8-2 to Rays

Marcus Stroman allowed eight runs, seven earned, in 4 1⁄3 innings.

By Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Rain cuts series finale to five innings, Cubs lose 8-2 to Rays
Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman allowed eight runs on Wednesday, tying a career high.

Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman allowed eight runs on Wednesday, tying a career high.

Getty

The rain, which had already begun to drive fans to the concourse by the time the Wrigley Field grounds crew pulled the tarp mid-sixth inning, cut short the series finale between the Cubs and Rays.

But even under different circumstances, making up the deficit would have been a tall order for the Cubs.

The Cubs lost 8-2 after 5 12 innings on Wednesday, an official game, fighting from behind from the beginning.

Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman walked the first batter he faced, suggesting command issues from the get-go.

He’d fought rhythm issues in the final inning of his last start.

“Just got to be better,” Stroman said then. “Just not acceptable from my point of view, from my perspective. I was kind of cruising through three and then just kind of lost my way in the fourth mechanically, feel-wise. Just got to be better.”

He looked similarly out of sync Wednesday, allowing eight runs – tied for a career high – seven of which were earned. In 4 ⅓ innings, Stroman issued two walks and struck out seven.

After allowing four runs in the first inning, he battled back to throw two scoreless frames, in the third and fourth. But an infield error and a pair of extra-base hits paved the way for another Rays rally in the fifth inning.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs’ Jed Hoyer: Contact is good, but ‘the ball’s on the ground too much’
The Latest
A police car is parked near a CTA train station along North Kedzie Avenue. Feb. 11, 2022.
Editorials
Federal lawmakers want the CTA to improve safety— or else
A letter to the agency is a reminder of what’s at stake: billions in federal funds. Frankly, we’d rather see more resources spent on CTA safety and cleanliness than on gas-and-transit-card giveaways.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Circuit Judge Mary Kathleen “Katie” McHugh’s “refused” to speak to an officer after her Bridgeview courthouse colleague — also a judge — drunkenly crashed her Audi SUV into a parked car in Hinsdale on Nov. 23, police in the western suburb said.
Editorials
Hold judge accountable if she ‘refused’ to cooperate in DUI investigation
Naturally, we hold judges to a higher standard. We expect that they practice what they preach on the bench on their off hours.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A group of protester rally outside the UIC Forum demanding that Chicago not build a casino near Chinatown, during the third pubic meeting on the proposed Chicago casino at the UIC Forum, Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Other Views
Chicago shouldn’t risk a really bad bet with casino near Chinatown
The risks and costs would be completely disproportionate to the potential gain if the Rivers Casino proposal in the 78 mega-development is approved.
By State Rep. Theresa Mah
 
The White Sox made four errors in the first two innings of their game against the Indians Wednesday.
White Sox
Swept away: White Sox make 4 errors vs. Guardians in 11-1 loss, get 3 hits in 2-1 defeat
Guardians clobber Dallas Keuchel for 10 runs in first two innings.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Construction underway for the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago on Monday, July 29, 1996.
Chicago
Chicago’s drive for 2024 Democratic convention jumps into high gear
A Chicago 2024 Host Committee, tasked with raising millions of dollars for the bid, is expected to be named soon.
By Lynn Sweet and Tina Sfondeles
 