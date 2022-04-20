Rain cuts series finale to five innings, Cubs lose 8-2 to Rays

The rain, which had already begun to drive fans to the concourse by the time the Wrigley Field grounds crew pulled the tarp mid-sixth inning, cut short the series finale between the Cubs and Rays.

But even under different circumstances, making up the deficit would have been a tall order for the Cubs.

The Cubs lost 8-2 after 5 1⁄ 2 innings on Wednesday, an official game, fighting from behind from the beginning.

Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman walked the first batter he faced, suggesting command issues from the get-go.

He’d fought rhythm issues in the final inning of his last start.

“Just got to be better,” Stroman said then. “Just not acceptable from my point of view, from my perspective. I was kind of cruising through three and then just kind of lost my way in the fourth mechanically, feel-wise. Just got to be better.”

He looked similarly out of sync Wednesday, allowing eight runs – tied for a career high – seven of which were earned. In 4 ⅓ innings, Stroman issued two walks and struck out seven.

After allowing four runs in the first inning, he battled back to throw two scoreless frames, in the third and fourth. But an infield error and a pair of extra-base hits paved the way for another Rays rally in the fifth inning.

