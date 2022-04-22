Cubs move Friday’s game to 7:05 p.m. start time

Thanks to a rainy afternoon weather forecast, the Cubs moved the start of Friday’s game against the Pirates to 7:05 p.m. The game was originally scheduled to start at 1:20 p.m.

Wrigley Field gates will open at 5:35 p.m. and no ticket exchange will be required.

The Cubs, who are on a three-game losing streak and have dropped below .500 for the first time this season, are hoping to bounce back after Thursday’s 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh.