Cubs move Friday’s game to 7:05 p.m. start time

Thanks to a rainy afternoon weather forecast, the Cubs moved the start of Friday’s game against the Pirates to 7:05 p.m. The game was originally scheduled to start at 1:20 p.m.
Wrigley Field gates will open at 5:35 p.m. and no ticket exchange will be required.
The Cubs, who are on a three-game losing streak and have dropped below .500 for the first time this season, are hoping to bounce back after Thursday’s 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh.
The Latest
As a child, Louise ‘Ouizi’ Jones learned to paint flowers using watercolors. Now, she paints murals filled with her signature giant bouquets around Chicago.
The famous Chicago lawyer, who was born this week, delivered a stunning 12-hour closing argument during the Leopold and Loeb trial of 1924 that helped spare the two accused men from the death penalty.
Online video of the play showed North Central Texas College’s Josh Phillips rounding third after his sixth-inning home run, only to have Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward charge off the mound and level him with a violent blow to the midsection. Several players then charged on to the field.
One of the greatest players of his generation, Lafleur registered 518 goals and 728 assists in 14 seasons with Montreal.
Karol G wins artist of the year at Latin American Music Awards; Black Eyed Peas pay tribute to Ukraine
In addition to artist of the year, the Colombian pop star’s third album “KG0516” clinched album of the year.