The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 22, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs’ hitters stymied again in 4-2 loss to Pirates

Former Cub Jose Quintana and four relievers held the Cubs to seven hits — six of them singles — as the Cubs lost their fourth consecutive game.

Mark Potash By Mark Potash
   
SHARE Cubs’ hitters stymied again in 4-2 loss to Pirates
merlin_105319033.jpg

Seiya Suzuki singles in the eighth inning to end an 0-for-10 skid.

David Banks, Getty

The Cubs were stymied by former Cub left-hander Jose Quintana and four relievers as their hitting funk continued in a 4-2 loss to the Pirates on Friday night at Wrigley Field. It was the Cubs’ fourth consecutive loss.

Michael Hermosillo hit a two-run double in the second inning for a 2-2 tie — his first hit of the season after an 0-for-12 start. The Cubs (6-8) had seven hits — six of them singles.

“Just couldn’t really get much going,” manager David Ross said. “We had some good at-bats there early on. Big hit from Mike to kind of get us back to tied. They got two solo shots and we couldn’t get much going.”

With the Cubs trailing 4-2 in the eighth, Seiya Suzuki ended an 0-for-10 skein with a sharp lead-off single to right-center off hard-throwing reliever David Bednar. But Bednar struck out Willson Contreras, Frank Schwindel and pinch-hitter Rafael Ortega to end the inning.

Nico Hoerner’s infield single in the ninth put runners on first and third with two outs against Chris Stratton. But Nick Madrigal grounded out to second to end the game.

Cubs starter Drew Smyly (1-1), who had not allowed a run in his first two starts (9 2/3 innings), allowed four runs on six hits in five-plus innings, including home runs to catcher Roberto Perez and first baseman Michael Chavis.

”I thought I threw the ball pretty well,” Smyly said. “This game is hard to get results, game-in and game-out. I thought I made some good pitches. They hit a couple homers. One to Chavis, I probably just kind of went to the curveball one too many times. He’s probably sitting on it. I threw it a lot to him. And he put a good swing on it.

“The one to Perez, I’m pretty sure I broke his bat and it just went out, so sometimes crazy thinks like that happen. I thought I was making good pitches overall.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Manager David Ross bullish on Cubs’ rebuild
Sean Newcomb looking for a fresh start with Cubs
Cubs injury update: OF Clint Frazier on IL with appendicitis
Cubs move Friday’s game to 7:05 p.m. start time
Cubs, Seiya Suzuki hit the skids in 4-3 loss to Pirates
Cubs notebook: Frank Schwindel finding his groove again
The Latest
Zach LaVine
Sports Saturday
Bucks come off the ropes and throttle Bulls to take 2-1 series lead
Bulls coach Billy Donovan warned his players heading into Game 3 that the defending NBA Champions would have a response to losing at home on Wednesday. The response came and the Bulls had no answer to it, suffering the worst home playoff loss in team history.
By Joe Cowley
 
Rodney Tabaniag, an American Airlines customer service agent, at O’Hare Airport on Friday, April 22, 2022. The airline presented him with its Real American Hero award for his actions during medical emergencies. It was the sixth time he’s won the award.
Helping others, again and again
Rodney Tabaniag trained as an EMT, just in case. On Friday, the American Airlines customer service agent won his sixth company award for taking potentially life-saving actions on the job.
By Cadence Quaranta
 
A man was hurt during a police-involved shooting on Friday night, April 22, 2022 in Pullman.
Crime
Man shot by police, critically wounded in Pullman
According to the Chicago Police Department, officers responding to a report of a man with a gun encountered the man, who pointed his gun in their direction. Officers fired, striking him, police said.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
1240161976.jpg
White Sox
Defense, hitting doom White Sox in 2-1 loss to Twins
Michael Kopech throws five scoreless innings, lowers ERA to 0.64
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
About three dozen activists gathered at Federal Plaza on Friday, April 22, 2022 to demand climate action on Earth Day.
News
Climate change protesters gather at Federal Plaza in honor of Earth Day
The student-led protest was among dozens of across Illinois that called on legislators to prioritize laws that slow the effects of climate change.
By Jermaine Nolen
 