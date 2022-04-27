The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Cubs injury update: Alec Mills slowed, Adbert Alzolay not yet throwing

Cubs’ Manuel Rodríguez has received a PRP shot, plus more updates on injured pitchers.

By Maddie Lee
   
AP Photos

ATLANTA – Cubs pitcher Alec Mills will not make a rehab start this week in Triple-A Iowa as originally planned.

The right-hander experienced right quad tightness while working out, according to the team, so the Cubs are taking a cautious approach to his recovery and shutting him down for a few days. After that point, they will determine next steps.

Mills will not necessarily jump right back into a rehab start and could need a bullpen before returning to game action.

Mills began the season on the injured list with a low back strain. With him and southpaw Wade Miley (left elbow inflammation) working back from injury, Mark Leiter Jr. has filled the hole in the Cubs’ rotation. He made his third start of the season on Wednesday at Truist Park against the Braves

Earlier the same day, Miley threw a simulated game. He logged 46 pitches, including three up-downs, taking steps toward a rehab assignment.

Alzolay not yet throwing

Cubs right-hander Adbert Alzolay (right shoulder strain) has not yet resumed throwing, after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection in early March. Alzolay entered spring training with the injury and began the season on the 60-day IL.

He remains in the fitness phase of his recovery and doesn’t become eligible to return from the IL until early June.

The Cubs could also bring him back as a multi-inning reliever, as they did late last season, which would require a shorter ramp-up than that of a starter.

Rodríguez receives PRP shot

Hard-throwing Cubs reliever Manuel Rodríguez received a PRP injection with the hope of avoiding surgery. The Iowa Cubs placed him on the minor-league IL two weeks ago with a right elbow strain.

Rodríguez is expected to start a throwing program in the next couple weeks.

But wait, there’s more ...

Cubs lefty Brad Wieck (left elbow strain) and infielder David Bote (left shoulder) both become eligible to come off the 60-day IL in early June, but Wieck’s return will likely be in the second half of the season. Bote, on the other hand, is on track for a rehab stint in mid-to-late May.

Lefty Steven Brault, who the Cubs signed to a minor-league deal after his physical revealed a triceps injury, remains more than a couple months away from a return.

