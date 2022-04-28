Cubs front office to adjust as assistant GM Jeff Greenberg leaves for Blackhawks

The Cubs filled out their baseball operations department this past fall, hiring general manager Carter Hawkins and assistant GM Ehsan Bokhari in October.

Now, they’re down a position again, with the Blackhawks announcing on Thursday that they’d hired Cubs assistant GM Jeff Greenberg as their associate GM. Greenberg had been a finalist in the Blackhawks’ general manager search.

“Jeff is simply one of the best teammates I have worked with in baseball,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said in a statement. “He has done so much to make the Cubs a better organization over the last 10 seasons with his powerful combination of intelligence, work ethic, leadership and integrity. He was critically involved in forward-looking decisions as we built the core of a world champion.

“As the Blackhawks look to build their next championship team, Jeff is an ideal hire. While I am sad to lose such a terrific employee and friend, I am thrilled that his future success will continue to benefit the city of Chicago.”

Greenberg joined the Cubs organization in 2012 as a baseball operations intern and moved up the ranks into a prominent role. The Cubs are expected to fill his responsibilities internally in the short term and take time to evaluate their options moving forward.

The Cubs still have two assistant GMs, Bokhari and Craig Breslow. Bokhari has a strong background in research and development, and Breslow also serves as the vice president of pitching.

Out-powered

In the Cubs’ 5-1 loss at Truist park Thursday, the Braves scored all but one of their runs on homers. Cubs starter Drew Smyly allowed two runs in 4 2⁄ 3 innings, both on solo home runs. First Braves three-hole hitter Austin Riley hit a first-pitch shot in the first inning. Then, Dansby Swanson came back from a 1-2 count to go yard.

In the eighth inning Braves outfielder Adam Duvall blasted a two-run shot against reliever Ethan Roberts.

Meanwhile, the Cubs totaled three hits.

Effross goes long

In a series that has highlighted, and challenged, the Cubs bullpen, reliever Scott Effross threw two scoreless innings Thursday, pitching on back-to-back days.

He replaced starter Smyly in the fifth inning to get the final out. Then, he retired the side in order in the sixth inning and recoded two quick outs in the seventh before giving up back-to-back singles and handing the ball over to Chris Martin.

Contreras brothers reunion

The Braves recalled catcher William Contreras from Triple-A on Thursday, setting up a family reunion for him and his brother Cubs catcher Willson Contreras.

They exchanged their respective teams’ lineup cards before the game, sharing a long embrace as they did so.

Cubs U

The Cubs announced on Thursday a program that provides last-minute ticket offers to eligible college students. Called “Cubs U,” the program is available to college students who are at least 18 years old for select home games beginning May 3.

Students need a valid .edu email address to register online at www.cubs.com/cubsu. There is a four-ticket limit, and the Cubs will send the offers – which vary by game – via text message.

On deck

CUBS AT BREWERS

Friday: Kyle Hendricks (1-1, 3.98) vs. Adrian Houser (1-2, 3.52), 7:10 p.m., Marquee, 670-AM.

Saturday: Justin Steele (1-2, 5.40) vs. Eric Lauer (1-0, 2.20), 6:10 p.m., Marquee, 670-AM.

Sunday: Marcus Stroman (0-3, 6.98) vs. Corbin Burnes (1-0, 1.75), 1:10 p.m., Marquee, 670-AM.

