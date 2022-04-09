The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 9, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Celebrate baseball’s return by taking this trivia quiz

Spring has sprung and fans are all smiles now that their old friend baseball is back

By Bill Chuck
   
SHARE Celebrate baseball’s return by taking this trivia quiz
Tim Anderson

Chicago White Sox’s Tim Anderson celebrates after hitting a three-run home run in the second inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Cleveland.

Tony Dejak/AP

One of the (many) things I love about the start of the baseball season is seeing the players whom I missed over the last (too) many months. There’s something about seeing the faces, seeing them run, pitch, hit and field that just reminds me how much better things are when they are playing. Sometimes, I just extol about the beauty of the 6-4-3 double play. But not today. While we await new moments to savor, let’s play our quiz.

Have fun and play ball!

1. Albert Pujols last played for the Cardinals in 2011. St. Louis is where he won the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2001. Who was the winner in the AL?

a. Angel Berroa, Royals c. CC Sabathia, Cleveland

b. Ichiro Suzuki, Mariners d. Alfonso Soriano, Yankees

2. Zack Greinke last played for the Royals in 2010, and he was the Opening Day starter (just like this season). I was kind of surprised to learn that it was his only Opening Day start for the Royals. In 2009, when Greinke won the Cy Young Award, Gil Meche was the Opening Day pitcher against the White Sox. Who was the starter for the Sox?

a. Mark Buehrle c. Gavin Floyd

b. John Danks d. Bartolo Colon

3. A former member of the Sox is Tom Brady’s brother-in-law, and apparently, he did not have

much advance warning that Tom was un-retiring. Who is he?

a. Carlton Fisk c. Steve Lyons

b. Kevin Youkilis d. Keith Foulke

4. From 2017 to 2021, the Red Sox paid more payroll dollars than any other team in baseball ($2,213,038). Which Chicago team paid more?

a. The Cubs b. The White Sox

C. The same (within $50,000)

5. Last season, fan favorite (and one of mine as well) Tim Anderson had 17 homers and 18 steals. Now I know that is far from a 30-30 season and not even really close to a 20-20, but it is his third 17-17 season. Since 1969, only one other member of the Sox had three 17-17 seasons. Who might he be?

a. Aaron Rowand c. Ray Durham

b. Chris Singleton d. Alex Rios

6. I love the triple. Who doesn’t love the triple? You gotta love the triple. Only one player in baseball has hit at least one triple each of the last 12 seasons. Who is this object of my appreciation?

a. Andrew McCutchen c. Elvis Andrus

b. Jason Heyward d. Brett Gardner

7. There have been 12 different White Sox pitchersand 13 different Cubs pitchers who’ve had 30+ saves in a season. Two of those 25 each had four different seasons of 30+ saves. Who are they?

a. Lee Smith c. Bobby Thigpen

b. Bobby Jenks d. Bruce Sutter

8. Raise your hand if you are a Mark Buehrle fan. OK, OK, you can put your hands down. My hand was up so you know I’m not being mean with this question about Buehrle’s 2006 season, when he finished with a 12-13 record and a 4.99 ERA in 204.0 innings pitched. Which isn’t true about that season?

a. He struck out under 100 batters

b. He made the All-Star team

c. He led the league in hits allowed

d. He led the league in home runs allowed

9. Which of the following players completed his diploma at Duke University in the summer of 2015 while rehabbing his knee from a torn ACL?

a. Marcus Stromanc. Andrew Vaughn

b. David Bote d. Michael Kopech

Now wasn’t that fun? Tell your friends and family to join us next Saturday. In the meantime, write to me and send a question for the quiz or tell me how you did — or how I did.

ANSWERS

1. In 2001, Ichiro was both the AL Rookie of the Year and MVP.

2. The 2009 season marked one of nine times Mark Buehrle started for the Sox on Opening Day, the most of any pitcher in team history.

3. Kevin Youkilis, who played 80 games for the White Sox in 2012 and 953 games for the Red Sox, is married to Julie Brady, Tom’s sister. “I got a message on a chain, and then like 15 minutes later I was at somebody’s house and I’m trying to keep it quiet — don’t tell anybody, right? Because I don’t know when the news is coming out, and it was instantaneous news,” Youkilis explained.

4. From 2017 to 2021, the Cubs paid $2,062,670 in payroll dollars per win, the fourth-most in baseball. The Sox paid $1,314,435 per win, 24th in baseball.

5. In the 1998, 2000, and 2001 seasons, Ray Durham had the coveted 17-17 seasons.

6. It is Jason Heyward, who has totaled 38 triples since 2010.

7. Lee Smith in 1984, 1985, 1986 and 1987 for the Cubs and Bobby Thigpen in 1988, 1989, 1990 and 1991 for the White Sox are our 30+ save closers.

8. In 2006, Buehrle struck out 98. His 9-6, 4.02 record at the break somehow was good enough to make the All-Star team. He led the league with 247 hits allowed. He gave up 36 homers, which tied him with Josh Beckett behind Carlos Silva of the Twins, who allowed 38.

9. Stroman graduated from Duke in May 2016 and considers graduating from Duke his highest achievement in life.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs’ Willson Contreras emotional on Opening Day: ‘This place is so special to me’
Cubs vs. Brewers postponed due to inclement weather Friday
An Opening Day victory for the Cubs and the word that must not be mentioned. Hint: It’s ‘rebuild.’
Seiya Suzuki makes strong first impression in Cubs’ Opening Day victory against Brewers
A few degrees above freezing. No matter. Passion burns bright for Cubs fans on Opening Day
Cubs announce Opening Day roster, put three on injured list
The Latest
merlin_103478676.jpg
Sports Saturday
Ryan Poles has Bears in reconstruction zone
In the midst of an overhaul, the first-year GM has put the Bears in their clearest, unobstructed rebuild mode since the firing of Lovie Smith — with retooling on both sides of the ball and a young first-round quarterback to build around.
By Mark Potash
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Girlfriend mad that I’m traveling as her dog nears the end
Man plans to spend weekend with his son and grandchildren, who will be upset if he skips the trip.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A great horned owl fledgling yawning, apparently, on the North Side. Credit: Paul Vriend
Sports
Chicago outdoors: Fledgling great horned owl, suburban coyote, Minnesota moose, brook trout ambiance
A wonderful shot of a fledgling great horned owl, a question on suburban coyotes, the count of Minnesota moose and an apt note on the ambiance of brook-trout streams area among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) holds hands with his husband, Hugo Lopez, after announcing he is running for mayor of Chicago in 2023, during a news conference on April 6.
Columnists
Ald. Ray Lopez’s bid for mayor could energize LGBTQ activists, voters
If elected mayor, Ald. Ray Lopez would make history — as Lightfoot did. Lopez would be the first openly gay and Latino person to serve as mayor.
By Laura Washington
 
mayor_dolton_tiffany_henyard_2022a.jpg
Editorials
South suburban Dolton can’t afford government mismanagement
In any community, it takes sustained effort by municipal government to deliver good services at a reasonable cost. If that’s not happening, residents soon find they are paying more for less.
By CST Editorial Board
 