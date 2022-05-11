Cubs’ Nico Hoerner sprains ankle in ‘fluke’ collision with umpire

SAN DIEGO — Shortstop Nico Hoerner left the Cubs’ 7-5 win against the Padres early with a right ankle sprain, the team announced. The Cubs will be able to determine the severity of the sprain when the swelling goes down.

Padres two-hole hitter Jurickson Profar hit a triple off the center field wall, and Hoerner and second base umpire Dan Iassogna appeared to be watching the long fly ball travel when they ran into each other in shallow right center field.

Cubs manager David Ross said he’d never seen a play like that before.

“I think some of that is just the new-age shifts,” he continued. “[Hoerner’s] going out to be the cut-off man. The umpire’s going out to see if it’s a catch. ... It’s just one of those fluke things.”

Ross and an athletic trainer checked on Hoerner after the play, and the shortstop stayed in for the rest of the inning and his next at-bat. Ildemaro Vargas replaced Hoerner in the field in the bottom of the second inning.