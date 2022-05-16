The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 16, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs’ Willson Contreras hits milestone grand slam, Wade Miley shuts down Pirates in win

The Cubs opened a three-game series against the Pirates at Wrigley Field on Monday.

By Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs’ Willson Contreras hits milestone grand slam, Wade Miley shuts down Pirates in win
Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras celebrates hitting a grand slam off of Pirates pitcher Bryse Wilson during an eight-run first inning rally.

Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras celebrates hitting a grand slam off of Pirates pitcher Bryse Wilson during an eight-run first inning rally.

Getty

Pirates pitcher Bryse Wilson should have learned from fellow staff member Dillon Peters’ mistake earlier in the inning. Don’t throw the first pitch over the plate to Willson Contreras.

Instead, Wilson’s curveball drifted into Contreras’ wheelhouse, and he blasted a grand slam halfway up the left field bleachers for his 100th career home run.

In a 0-9 win against the Pirates on Monday at Wrigley Field, the Cubs had control of the game from the start. Contreras’ grand slam was part of an eight-run first inning that sent 13 batters to the plate.

Contreras, serving as the designated hitter on Monday, started things off by sending Peters’ first pitch off the right-center field ivy for a lead off double.

“It could be a different mindset, but I don’t think about that,” Contreras said before the game of batting leadoff. “I don’t think about that. I think it’s going to be a really important at-bat from pitch one, and then I’m trying to get on base or make contact. If I make contact, it’s fine. If I get on base, it’s even better.”

Cubs two-hole hitter Seiya Suzuki moved Contreras to third base with a ground out to second. Then, the Cubs’ next three batters – Ian Happ, Frank Schwindel and Yan Gomes sent base hits into left field. Peters walked Jonathan Villar to load the bases, and the Pirates made a pitching change with two outs.

The switch, however, didn’t have the rally-squelching effect Pittsburgh must have intended. Cubs shortstop Andrelton Simmons, activated off the 10-day injured list (right shoulder inflammation) the day before, dribbled a swinging bunt up the third-base line for an RBI single.

Cubs nine-hole hitter Rafael Ortega battled back from a 1-2 count to draw a bases-loaded walk, and the Cubs took a 4-0 lead with Contreras coming up for the second time in the inning.

Contreras’ grand slam was just the 10th first-inning grand slam by a leadoff hitter since 1901, according to mlb.com. And Contreras became the third Cubs catcher to reach 100 home runs with the franchise, joining Gabby Hartnett (231) and Jody Davis (122).

“Super happy with where he’s at right now,” Cubs manager David Ross said of Contreras over the weekend. “Feel like he’s in a good place physically, mentally. I think he’s doing a really nice job of handling the DH when he’s not catching.”

Suzuki and Happ also singled after Contreras’ grand slam, bringing the Cubs’ first-inning hit total to eight.

Cubs starter Wade Miley didn’t seem to be affected by all the down time he’d had in the dugout after a quick first frame when he climbed the bump again the next inning. In all, he retired the first 14 batters he faced.

Monday marked Miley’s second start as a Cub, after the club picked up the veteran lefty off waivers from the Reds this winter. He began the season on the IL with left elbow inflammation and had just one rehab start before the Cubs called on him to fortify their thin rotation in San Diego last week.

“I just got quick. I was a little too amped up,” he said after walking five Padres batters in three innings last Tuesday. “When the pressure went up, I went with it rather than staying calm and just making pitches. I let myself get frustrated, get angry. I’m not a good angry pitcher. I’ve got to find a way to have fun out there.”

Miley seemed to have found his cool on Monday, as he threw seven shutout innings, allowing just one base runner.

Between Miley’s performance and the Cubs’ early lead, the home team cruised the rest of the way to a win.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Shortstop Andrelton Simmons makes first start with Cubs to open series against Pirates
‘Barrels’ of fun: Tim Anderson, Patrick Wisdom are Chicago’s leaders
Pushing buttons: How the Cubs customized, embraced PitchCom
Nico Hoerner on 10-day IL; Andrelton Simmons debuts in Cubs’ victory over D-backs
This You Gotta See: Crying in baseball? There will be at Fergie Jenkins’ statue ceremony
Willson Contreras on offensive high; Cubs top Diamondbacks
The Latest
Johnny Cueto made his White Sox debut Monday night in Kansas City.
White Sox
Johnny Cueto sparkles in White Sox debut
Johnny Cueto threw six innings of scoreless, two-hit ball against the Royals Monday. He struck out seven.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks at a press conference about public safety, including curfews for young residents in downtown Chicago. Monday, May 16, 2022.
Editorials
Research shows curfews won’t work to curb crime among young people
An end to gun violence will take more effective gun regulation and long-term solutions that focus on jobs, education, mental health counseling and violence intervention.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Marnie Robinson, board member for PCC Community Wellness Center, introduces the new Primary Care Pavilion, 5425 W Lake St. in Austin.
Austin
New Austin wellness center aims to bolster life expectancy, be a ‘symbol of hope’
The $19.5 million PCC Primary Care Pavilion will offer a gym, dance center, demonstration test kitchen, community meeting spaces and a community garden and urban farm to Austin residents to help lower the life expectancy gap.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
 
1397268556.jpg
White Sox
Keuchel knows pitching better will let him pitch deeper into games
“I’m a big believer in earning stuff,” Keuchel said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Two people were found shot to death at the Warwick Allerton Hotel at 140 E. Huron May 16, 2022, in the Gold Coast.
Crime
Woman, man found fatally shot in Gold Coast hotel
The shooting happened at the Warwick Allerton Hotel, officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 