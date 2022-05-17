The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

‘My moment’: Cubs’ Christopher Morel, Brandon Hughes make fairytale debuts

Christopher Morel hit a home run, and Brandon Hughes struck out five Pirates hitters in the Cubs’ 7-0 win Tuesday.

By Maddie Lee
   
SHARE ‘My moment’: Cubs’ Christopher Morel, Brandon Hughes make fairytale debuts
Cubs rookie Christopher Morel runs the bases after hitting a home run in his first MLB at-bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field.

Cubs rookie Christopher Morel runs the bases after hitting a home run in his first MLB at-bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field.

Getty

Cubs rookie Christopher Morel told Willson Contreras and Alfonso Rivas that he was going to hit a home run an inning before he walked up to the plate for his first major-league at-bat.

He didn’t even know for certain that he was going to pinch hit in the eighth inning against the Pirates.

“But I’ve got to be ready,” he said with a smile. “That’s what I told [manager Dvid] Ross, ‘If you’re going to need me, I’m going to be ready for this moment.’”

Just as he predicted, Morel launched a home run over the left-field bleachers.

In a 7-0 win against the Pirates on Tuesday, two Cubs rookies had major-league debuts fit for Hollywood scripts. Morel became the first Cub to homer in his first MLB at-bat since Contreras in 2016. And left-hander Brandon Hughes became the first pitcher in the modern era to record five-plus outs in his major-league debut with all of them being strikeouts, according to Stats Perform.

“I’ve seen a lot of cool stuff and in baseball,” Cubs manager David Ross said, “that was a really cool day.”

Contreras believed that Morel would make an impact with his first at-bat.

“But I was thinking of a base hit,” Contreras said. “Just a base hit, just a blooper, just something positive. And once I saw the ball going out, I was like, ‘That was a no-doubter. That kid had some pop in his bat. … Hopefully this is the start of a huge career for him.”

Morel, pinch hitting for third baseman Patrick Wisdom in the eighth, fell behind 0-2.

“So, I concentrated,” he said, “and I said, ‘I can do it. I could do it before, so I can do it right now.’”

Morel worked a full count and then blasted a high fastball to left, clearing the top row of the bleachers.

Outside the dugout, Contreras leapt up and down in his catcher’s gear.

“I know what kind of guy he is,” Contreras said. “He’s always smiling, and he’s always looking forward to winning a game. I have known this guy for a really long time, and it makes me proud.”

Earlier in the game, Hughes was called in for his debut, in a unique situation.

Veteran lefty Daniel Norris had replaced starter Keegan Thompson to open the sixth inning. But on his fourth pitch, Norris took a nimble step after the follow through. The Cubs would later announce that he’d left the game with right achilles soreness.

Hughes was watching from the dugout and starting working his arms with resistance bands.

“But not thinking I was gonna get called,” he said. “Then, the phone rnag, and they say, ‘Hughes.’ And it just, whoosh, hit me.”

He warmed up on the mound – rather than in the bullpen – for the first time ever, keeping in mind his coaches and teammates’ advice to take it slow. Then, he picked up the at-bat against Pirates leadoff hitter Josh VanMeter where Norris left it: two balls, no strikes.

He threw two more balls, and the walk was credited to Norris. Then, Hughes struck out five of the next six batters he faced.

“That was really special to watch,” Thompson said,” and a really cool moment for him.”

Two moments, especially stuck with Hughes.

“Walking off the mound and saying, ‘Let’s go, Willy,’ and pounding his chest gear, and he’s just like, ‘Nice job, kid,’ Hughes said. ‘I think that’s what I’ll remember. And then shaking Rossy’s hand after he said I was done.”

Morel got two moments with the fans, first a curtain call right after the home run, when Contreras pushed Morel back out of the dugout. And then a hat tip when he took the field in the ninth inning.

“I tried to do this because when I hit that home run, and I heard the fans so loud, I said, ‘This is my moment,’” he said, “So, I need to do it.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs’ Keegan Thompson mows down Pirates in second start of the season
Cubs’ Marcus Stroman nears return, Jason Heyward to IL
Cubs’ Willson Contreras hits milestone grand slam, Wade Miley shuts down Pirates in win
Shortstop Andrelton Simmons makes first start with Cubs to open series against Pirates
‘Barrels’ of fun: Tim Anderson, Patrick Wisdom are Chicago’s leaders
Pushing buttons: How the Cubs customized, embraced PitchCom
The Latest
Cubs right-hander Keegan Thompson made his second start of the season on Tuesday against the Pirates at Wrigley Field.
Cubs
Cubs’ Keegan Thompson mows down Pirates in second start of the season
The Cubs beat the Pirates 7-0 on Tuesday.
By Maddie Lee
 
0C6904C2_EF4A_4B67_8315_6EAC20F68E7F.jpeg
Editorials
City should move quickly on new rules after possible heat-related deaths of three seniors
One step would be to adjust the deadline in the city’s heating ordinance to a date earlier than June 1.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Ald. Tom Tunney (44th) speaks during a Chicago City Council meeting in March.
City Hall
Lightfoot pushing for Friday vote on casino ordinance and host agreement with Bally’s authorizing River West casino
Zoning Committee Chairman Tom Tunney (44th), who doubles as the casino committee chairman, said he is not at all certain that the votes are there to approve the companion agreements. “There’s still a lot of work to be done. I don’t know if we can get it done by Friday. But that’s their goal...We might need more time. That’s all I’m gonna say.”
By Fran Spielman and David Roeder Staff Reporter
 
Two people were found shot to death at the Warwick Allerton Hotel at 140 E. Huron May 16, 2022, in the Gold Coast.
Crime
Woman, man found fatally shot in apparent murder-suicide at Gold Coast hotel
The shooting happened at the Warwick Allerton Hotel, officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
City Clerk Anna Valencia appears in a TV commercial
Elections
Democrat Valencia airing first TV ad in Illinois secretary of state race, taking potshots at primary rival Giannoulias
Democrats across the nation are hoping to use the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that could signal the overturning of Roe v. Wade to bring voters to the polls. That’s a trickier strategy for Valencia in the secretary of state’s race.
By Tina Sfondeles
 