The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 20, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs can’t harness the wind in 10-6 loss to Diamondbacks

The teams combined for 11 home runs on a breezy day at Wrigley Field. But the Diamondbacks hit seven of them — four off Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks. Josh Rojas hit three homers and David Peralta two as Cubs lost their third consecutive game after winning four straight.

Mark Potash By Mark Potash
   
SHARE Cubs can’t harness the wind in 10-6 loss to Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks v Chicago Cubs

Diamondbacks third baseman Josh Rojas rounds the bases after hitting one of his three home runs against the Cubs on Friday.

Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Cubs Hall of Fame pitcher Fergie Jenkins was challenged by 25+ mph gusting winds during his speech following the unveiling of his statue at Gallagher Way on Friday at Wrigley Field. It took a little dexterity for the 79-year-old Jenkins to hold down the flapping pages of his speech with one hand while holding the microphone in the other.

But Jenkins — a foremost authority on conditions at Wrigley Field — knew he didn’t have the biggest problem on this day.

“The wind is blowing out to right field — watch out, boys!” Jenkins said to laughter from the crowd at the unveiling. “Jeez —I pitched many a day coming up Addison and turning on to the ballpark and going, ‘The wind’s blowing out today.’”

Fergie’s warning proved prescient, as Cubs pitchers allowed seven home runs —including four off starter Kyle Hendricks — in a 10-6 loss to the Diamondbacks before an enthusiastic crowd of 31,235 at the Fergie Jenkins Statue Dedication Game.

The Cubs countered with four home runs of their own — from Patrick Wisdom, Jonathan Villar, Christopher Morel and Ildemaro Vargas — but all came with the bases empty.

Diamondbacks third baseman Josh Rojas hit three home runs — two off Hendricks and one off reliever Daniel Norris — as the Cubs (15-23) lost their third consecutive game after winning four in a row.

At his best, Hendricks is the pitcher you want on the mound at Wrigley Field in windy conditions — not only does he keep the ball down, but generally isn’t fazed by wind-blown homers. But he had no margin for error in this one.

“Today, I felt pretty good, to be honest — made a lot of good pitches,” Hendricks said. “They put some good swings on a couple of pitches I missed and that was really it.”

Rojas came into the game without a home run in 40 at-bats this season. He was 0-for-3 against Hendricks at Chase Field last Saturday.

“The first thing when I got there, everybody was talking about how it was a windy day,” Rojas said, “so I went out during [batting practice] to see how it was blowing out pretty hard, so I knew it was going to be a good day to get the ball in the air.”

Hendricks wasn’t as sharp as he needed to be. With two outs in the first inning,he walked Christian Walker and David Peralta to load the bases, and Jake McCarthy’s two-run single put the Cubs in a 2-0 hole.

Wisdom homered and Christopher Morel hit an RBI single for a 2-2 tie in the second. But Rojas and Peralta homeredn the the third inning to give the Diamondbacks a lead 4-2 lead they would not lose. Rojas hit a two-run homer off Hendricks in the fifth to give the Diamondbacks a 6-3 lead.

“He [Rojas] just put a couple off good swings on it — pitches I beat him with in [Arizona] and in his first [at-bat], too,” Hendricks said. “Maybe just pulled it a little more middle with fastballs. Just got to trust my changeup a little more and throw some heaters [inside].”

Trailing 9-3 in the seventh, the Cubs had a chance to get back in the game. After Morel and Ildemaro Vargas hit back-to-back homers, the Cubs trailed loaded the bases with two outs with a chance to tie. But Alfonso Rivas struck out to end the inning.

So if there’s any lesson, it’s that there’s only one Fergie Jenkins.

“It’s awesome seeing all the highlights that they’re always showing here,” Hendricks said when asked about Jenkins. “It really set the tone, the way he attacked hitters, not walking guys — that’s kind of what I try and do every time out. Obviously one of the best ever to do it and so deserving of what he got today. That [ceremony] was a pretty awesome moment.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman says return from COVID-19 IL ‘something good to build off of’
Who’s up next as Cubs continue building back?
Cubs’ rotation ‘coming together’; Marcus Stroman to start Thursday vs. Diamondbacks
‘My moment’: Cubs’ Christopher Morel, Brandon Hughes make fairytale debuts
Cubs’ Keegan Thompson mows down Pirates in second start of the season
Cubs’ Marcus Stroman nears return, Jason Heyward to IL
The Latest
A man was stabbed in a Red Line train January 20, 2022 in Chatham.
Crime
14-year-old boy charged with murder after assaulting man at CTA Green Line station
Bernardo Gomez was on the Green Line platform in the 4700 block of West Lake Street when he was kicked in the head by the teenage boy.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A rendering of Bally’s proposed casino complex at 777 W. Chicago Ave., site of a Chicago Tribune printing plant.
Casinos and Gambling
Lightfoot rushing to get City Council approval of Bally’s casino bid next week
It’s an unusual timeline for any legislation to move through the council, and unnecessary at that, said Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd), who vehemently opposes Bally’s proposal to break ground at Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street.
By Mitchell Armentrout and Fran Spielman
 
Telie Woods, 45, a Chicago native, recently opened Jerk Soul in Ghana, a restaurant he also ran in St. Louis before moving to Ghana last year.
Columnists
Two brothers from the Chi, here in Ghana
Inside of Telie Woods’ new eatery is a sign that says “Shalom,” welcoming all.
By John W. Fountain
 
Chicago Public Schools sign at CPS head quarters.
Education
Massive CPS data breach exposes records of 560,000 students, employees
The staff and student information was exposed after a CPS vendor was targeted in a ransomware attack on Dec. 1, the district said.
By Nader Issa and Lauren FitzPatrick
 
2020 census, race and origin, immigrants, Latinos, Middle East, North Africa
Columnists
Too many eagerly accepted wildly erroneous census undercount in Illinois
The Census Bureau admitted last week that it had screwed up Illinois’ decennial headcount, and the state actually grew by about 250,000 people.
By Rich Miller
 