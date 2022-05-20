Statue puts Fergie Jenkins in good Cub company

They often say it doesn’t get better than the Hall of Fame. But for Fergie Jenkins, it kind of just did.

The former Cubs pitcher who was inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame in 1991, cherished another great moment Friday—not only the unveiling of his statue on Gallagher Way adjacent to Wrigley Field, but right next to statues of former Cubs teammates Ernie Banks, Billy Williams and Ron Santo on “statue row.”

“When I was a little kid growing up in Chatham, Ontario throwing rocks at passenger trains, never did I imagine being a 20-game winner; being an all-star; winning a Cy Young [award], being a member of the 3,000-strikeout club or even being in the Hall of Fame,” Jenkins said before an appreciative crowd of Cub fans young and old at Gallagher Way. “But now the statue, sitting beside by fellow teammates — Ernie, Billy and Ronnie — believe me, I’m humble. I stand here a proud man, also humble.”

Four other Hall of Fame Cubs were also in attendance — Williams, Ryne Sandberg, Andre Dawson and Lee Smith. Former teammate Randy Hundley also was there.

Jenkins went 167-132 with a 3.20 ERA in 10 seasons with the Cubs (1966-73, 1982-83). He won 20 or more games in six consecutive seasons from 1967-72 and won the Cy Young Award in 1971. He is one of four pitchers in baseball history with 3,000 or more strikeouts (3,192) and fewer than 1,000 works (997).He had 267 complete games in his career.

It was another memorable day for Jenkins and his family — outside of the Cubs’ 10-6 loss to the Diamondbacks. His family unveiled the statue. He helped his infant grandson throw out the first ball. And he sang the seventh-inning stretch.

And everywhere he went, Cub fans responded.

“My whole career was day baseball,” said Jenkins, who was 284-226 in 19 big-league seasons and was a Cy Young runner-up with the Rangers in 1974 when he went 25-12 with a 2.82 ERA. “When we were winning, you see them line up outside going into the bleachers, because I came up Irving Park a lot of times.

“You see them camped out waiting for games. It was always good to know I had that support. And they cheered for me, [even] when I pitched bad — because I lost ballgames, too. But I won [167] as a Cub. You could lose, but the fans appreciated your performance.”

Chicago’s very own

Diamondbacks rookie outfielder Alex Thomas, a Mount Carmel product, hit a double and home run and is hitting .333 (14-for-42) through his first 13 games in the big leagues. He was prepared for Friday’s inviting windy conditions

“When I played here [in Chicago] we were hitting home runs all the time because of the wind because we played next to the lake at Mount Carmel,” said Thomas, a south sider who grew up as a. White Sox fan. “The wind always has an effect here in. Chicago, so you’ve got to adapt to it.

This and that

Rookie Christopher Morel continued his impressive big-league start with his second home run and an RBI single Friday. He’s hitting .364 (4-for-11). … Catcher Willson Contreras was ejected for arguing after being called out on a pitch that appeared inside in the seventh inning.

