The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 20, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Statue puts Fergie Jenkins in good Cub company

Already a Hall of Famer, the former Cubs pitcher was humbled and honored to no only have a statue at Gallagher Way adjacent to Wrigley Field — but next to statues of his former teammates Ernie Banks, Billy Williams and Ron Santo.

Mark Potash By Mark Potash
   
SHARE Statue puts Fergie Jenkins in good Cub company
Miami Marlins v Chicago Cubs

Fergie Jenkins won 20 or more games for six consecutive seasons with the Cubs from 1967-72.

Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images

They often say it doesn’t get better than the Hall of Fame. But for Fergie Jenkins, it kind of just did.

The former Cubs pitcher who was inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame in 1991, cherished another great moment Friday—not only the unveiling of his statue on Gallagher Way adjacent to Wrigley Field, but right next to statues of former Cubs teammates Ernie Banks, Billy Williams and Ron Santo on “statue row.”

“When I was a little kid growing up in Chatham, Ontario throwing rocks at passenger trains, never did I imagine being a 20-game winner; being an all-star; winning a Cy Young [award], being a member of the 3,000-strikeout club or even being in the Hall of Fame,” Jenkins said before an appreciative crowd of Cub fans young and old at Gallagher Way. “But now the statue, sitting beside by fellow teammates — Ernie, Billy and Ronnie — believe me, I’m humble. I stand here a proud man, also humble.”

Four other Hall of Fame Cubs were also in attendance — Williams, Ryne Sandberg, Andre Dawson and Lee Smith. Former teammate Randy Hundley also was there.

Jenkins went 167-132 with a 3.20 ERA in 10 seasons with the Cubs (1966-73, 1982-83). He won 20 or more games in six consecutive seasons from 1967-72 and won the Cy Young Award in 1971. He is one of four pitchers in baseball history with 3,000 or more strikeouts (3,192) and fewer than 1,000 works (997).He had 267 complete games in his career.

It was another memorable day for Jenkins and his family — outside of the Cubs’ 10-6 loss to the Diamondbacks. His family unveiled the statue. He helped his infant grandson throw out the first ball. And he sang the seventh-inning stretch.

And everywhere he went, Cub fans responded.

“My whole career was day baseball,” said Jenkins, who was 284-226 in 19 big-league seasons and was a Cy Young runner-up with the Rangers in 1974 when he went 25-12 with a 2.82 ERA. “When we were winning, you see them line up outside going into the bleachers, because I came up Irving Park a lot of times.

“You see them camped out waiting for games. It was always good to know I had that support. And they cheered for me, [even] when I pitched bad — because I lost ballgames, too. But I won [167] as a Cub. You could lose, but the fans appreciated your performance.”

Chicago’s very own

Diamondbacks rookie outfielder Alex Thomas, a Mount Carmel product, hit a double and home run and is hitting .333 (14-for-42) through his first 13 games in the big leagues. He was prepared for Friday’s inviting windy conditions

“When I played here [in Chicago] we were hitting home runs all the time because of the wind because we played next to the lake at Mount Carmel,” said Thomas, a south sider who grew up as a. White Sox fan. “The wind always has an effect here in. Chicago, so you’ve got to adapt to it.

This and that

Rookie Christopher Morel continued his impressive big-league start with his second home run and an RBI single Friday. He’s hitting .364 (4-for-11). … Catcher Willson Contreras was ejected for arguing after being called out on a pitch that appeared inside in the seventh inning.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs can’t harness the wind in 10-6 loss to Diamondbacks
Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman says return from COVID-19 IL ‘something good to build off of’
Who’s up next as Cubs continue building back?
Cubs’ rotation ‘coming together’; Marcus Stroman to start Thursday vs. Diamondbacks
‘My moment’: Cubs’ Christopher Morel, Brandon Hughes make fairytale debuts
Cubs’ Keegan Thompson mows down Pirates in second start of the season
The Latest
Yankees manager Aaron Boone (left) and White Sox manager Tony La Russa chat after their game was rained out Friday.
White Sox
White Sox dig in for another tough test
After taking series from Royals, Sox brace for three games in two days with Yankees
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A man was stabbed in a Red Line train January 20, 2022 in Chatham.
Crime
14-year-old boy charged with murder after assaulting man at Cicero Station
Bernardo Gomez was on the Green Line platform in the 4700 block of West Lake Street when he was kicked in the head by the teenage boy.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Arizona Diamondbacks v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs can’t harness the wind in 10-6 loss to Diamondbacks
The teams combined for 11 home runs on a breezy day at Wrigley Field. But the Diamondbacks hit seven of them — four off Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks. Josh Rojas hit three homers and David Peralta two as Cubs lost their third consecutive game after winning four straight.
By Mark Potash
 
A rendering of Bally’s proposed casino complex at 777 W. Chicago Ave., site of a Chicago Tribune printing plant.
Casinos and Gambling
Lightfoot rushing to get City Council approval of Bally’s casino bid next week
It’s an unusual timeline for any legislation to move through the council, and unnecessary at that, said Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd), who vehemently opposes Bally’s proposal to break ground at Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street.
By Mitchell Armentrout and Fran Spielman
 
Telie Woods, 45, a Chicago native, recently opened Jerk Soul in Ghana, a restaurant he also ran in St. Louis before moving to Ghana last year.
Columnists
Two brothers from the Chi, here in Ghana
Inside of Telie Woods’ new eatery is a sign that says “Shalom,” welcoming all.
By John W. Fountain
 