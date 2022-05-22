Willson Contreras day-to-day with strained hamstring

Cubs manager David Ross breathed a little sigh of relief that catcher Willson Contreras’ strained right hamstring isn’t as bad as it could have been. Contreras is day-to-day after taking himself out of Saturday’s game in the third inning.

“It’s actually something that’s not too concerning,” Ross said. “We’ll give him a day or two off and see how he feels. I think it was good news from what we expected.”

Ross gave Contreras, a seven-year veteran, credit for taking himself out after stealing second base. Pinch-runner Rafael Ortega scored on a Seiya Suzuki’s double two batters later.

“That was smart of him with some of the lower [body injuries] he’s had,” Ross said. “That’s a veteran move — ‘Hey, something doesn’t feel right.’ [He]. Let us know and probably saved us there. Double down the line, who knows what would have happened if he tried to score on that.”

Miley’s speed bump

Starter Wade Miley was leading 3-0 with two outs in the sixth inning Sunday before Ketel Marte’s 107.5-mph RBI single was followed by a walk and two singles as the Diamondbacks scored three runs to tie.

“I think they made an adjustment in the sixth and I just didn’t adjust back,” Miley said. “They kind of … stayed on the cutter a little bit better. I should have gone sinker at some point and just got a little stubborn and stayed away.”

Thompson finishes strong

Reliever Keegan Thompson (4-0) allowed the tie-breaking run in the seventh, but overcame the shaky start to retire the Diamondbacks 1-2-3 in the eighth and ninth for the victory. It was a much-needed three-inning outing after Ross used six relievers in a 7-6 loss on Saturday.

Higgins’ long road back

With Contreras out, the Cubs called up catcher P.J. Higgins from Class AAA Iowa on Sunday. Higgins missed the second half of the season after right forearm surgery that left him inactive for six months.

“It’s been a crazy 12 months — and honestly, after getting hurt last year, I was happy being able to play baseball,” the 29-year-old Higgins said. “It was my first true injury where it sidelined me for six months and not being able to do anything.”

Higgins, a career .338 hitter at AAA, was hitting .417 (30-for-72) this season at Iowa.

“I did get contacts this offseason, so I’m able to see the ball. That’s definitely a difference,” Higgins said. “I saw the ball well [before], but I see the ball a lot better with two eyes.”

Infielder Ildemaro Vargas was designated for assignment to make roster room for Higgins.

No rush with Hoerner

Shortstop Nico Hoerner, out since May 11 with a sprained ankle he suffered in a freak collision with umpire Dan Iassogna, did some hitting and fielding Sunday and could return during the upcoming series against the Reds in Cincinnati. But Ross isn’t going to rush it.

“This is a young man who’s establishing his major-league career,” Ross said, “and he’s been through a lot of adversity in his first couple of years and he’s gotten off to a really good start and proven himself an every-day shortstop in my eyes. So to bring him back at less than 100% makes zero sense to me.”