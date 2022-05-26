The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

How Cubs’ Christopher Morel became a big-league outfielder in one year

Since Morel made his MLB debut last week, he’s played four different defensive positions: third base, second, shortstop and center field.

By Maddie Lee
   
SHARE How Cubs’ Christopher Morel became a big-league outfielder in one year
Cubs rookie Christopher Morel has played four defensive positions since his major-league debut last week.

Cubs rookie Christopher Morel has played four defensive positions since his major-league debut last week. File photo.

Getty

CINCINNATI — Rookie Christopher Morel tracked a long fly ball off the bat of former Cub Albert Almora Jr. to the warning track. The young center fielder leapt and snagged the ball out of the air a step and a half before the wall, preventing further damage in a game that had already spun out of control for the Cubs on Thursday.

Since Morel made his MLB debut last week, he’s played four different defensive positions: third base, second, shortstop and center field. He’d checked off all four in his first five major-league starts, becoming the first Cub to start at that many different positions in so few opportunities since 1904 (Solly Hoffman).

“That’s so cool,” Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner said this week. “And those aren’t easy positions either. It’s not a first base, left field, DH type of thing, he’s all over the place. And he’s done a great job. He’s going to be able to do the spectacular stuff as well as anyone and continues to do the basic parts of the game well.”

Morel started in center field in the Cubs’ 20-5 loss Tuesday, a pummeling even drearier for the Cubs as the weather. Cubs manager David Ross was ejected for the second day in a row, this time after catcher Willson Contreras was hit by a pitch. The Cubs hadn’t allowed 20-plus runs in a game since 1999.

Now that Hoerner is back from the injured list, Ross anticipates Morel playing more outfield.

“He’s really got a lot of things to like,” Ross said. “He can run, obviously the arm, to have a guy who can play short, second, third and center, all three outfield positions. … You can put him anywhere, real power, still getting his feet wet at this level, and it’s just nice to see him feel comfortable every single day.”

Related

Now, consider the fact that Morel added outfield to his list of positions only last year. Before then, he’d played one game in the outfield professionally, in Single-A South Bend in 2019.

Morel has been in big-league spring training camp with the Cubs the past two years. He said that last year, Ross commented on the speedy infielder running around the outfield to shag fly balls during batting practice.

Morel recounted: “I said, ‘I’ve never played outfield. If you need me in the outfield, I’m going to be ready.’”

Later, he found out that he’d primarily be playing outfield that season.

A year later, he’s playing the position in the major leagues.

Playing long fly balls off an ivy-covered brick wall wasn’t something Christopher Morel had done before last week. But when he got the chance at Wrigley Field, playing center field against the Diamondbacks in his first week in the majors, he made it look like he’d done it dozens of times before.

Morel was just going by feel, he said.

The Cubs’ roster has done plenty of shifting since Morel’s debut — when he homered in his first major-league at-bat. But Morel, who Ross described as a “one-man-bench-type player” has stayed.

“He was always wiry and athletic, but you look at him now, he’s put on some real strength,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said of Morel’s development the past couple years. “The ball just comes off the bat hot now. The arm strength has always been there, the versatility has been there, but I just think that he’s stronger now. And I think that that makes a huge difference as you play in the upper levels.”

Through 32 at-bats, Morel is batting .313, with a .968 OPS.

When the present isn’t so cheery for Cubs fans, like during a blowout to the cellar-dwelling Reds, maybe Morel can also offer hope for the future.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs’ Willson Contreras, Nico Hoerner rejoin starting lineup in 20-5 loss to Reds
Marquee’s mistake puts it in a deeper hole
Rowan Wick and Joey Votto exchange words, David Ross ejected in Cubs’ loss to Reds
No position battle: Why Nico Hoerner will be Cubs’ primary shortstop
Cubs’ Frank Schwindel achieves career first as Schwisdom keeps powering offense
Cubs’ catching depth dwindles: Yan Gomes scratched from lineup vs. Reds on Tuesday
The Latest
Marcus Paul James (from left), Jalen Harris, Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Harrell Holmes Jr. and James T. Lane star in the national touring company of “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations.”&nbsp;
Theater
‘Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations’ takes jukebox musicals to new, fabulous heights
Now playing at the Cadillac Theater, the show is filled with top-notch vocals, dancing and theatrics as well as some of the most iconic music ever put to vinyl.
By Sheri Flanders - For the Sun-Times
 
A Wall Street sign near the New York Stock Exchange.
Other Views
Corporate ‘wokeness’ is not a path to social change
When practiced by corporations under pressure from vocal customers, employees or even investors, woke capitalism often incentivizes high-noise, low-cost signaling rather than actual cultural changes.
By Veronique de Rugy
 
CTA_Train_2.jpg
Crime
Felon with ‘extensive criminal history’ charged with brutal stabbing on Blue Line
Travis Cook, 53, faces a count of first-degree murder in the stabbing of a 43-year-old man on Monday at the Clinton Street station, Chicago police said.
By Matthew Hendrickson and David Struett
 
Gun-restriction advocates hold a vigil outside of the National Rifle Association headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia following the recent mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Other Views
The NRA wasn’t always opposed to gun restrictions
At first, the group was mainly concerned with marksmanship. It later played a relatively constructive role regarding safety-minded gun ownership restrictionsm before turning into a rigid politicized force.
By Robert Spitzer
 
The Cubs’ Nico Hoerner crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of Thursday’s 20-5 loss to the Reds.
Cubs
Cubs’ Willson Contreras, Nico Hoerner rejoin starting lineup in 20-5 loss to Reds
Cubs manager David Ross also provided more information on Caleb Kilian’s timeline for a big-league call-up.
By Maddie Lee
 