The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Marcus Stroman’s strong start can’t save Cubs from taxing bullpen in loss to White Sox

The Cubs lost 5-4 to the White Sox in a 12-inning game at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday.

By Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Marcus Stroman’s strong start can’t save Cubs from taxing bullpen in loss to White Sox
Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman delivers a pitch in the first inning against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday.

Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman delivers a pitch in the first inning against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday.

Getty

The good news for the Cubs in a 5-4 loss to the White Sox on Sunday: Marcus Stroman threw one of his best games of the season.

The bad news: The 12-inning game stretched their bullpen, with two double headers on the schedule this week.

In a normal game, Stroman’s seven shutout innings would have put the Cubs in good position for a doubleheader against the Brewers on Monday. But the Cubs needed four relievers to wrap up Sunday’s game, even with Robert Gsellman taking the mound for the 11th and 12th innings.

“It’s a tough one to swallow because we had a great game,” Cubs reliever David Robertson said. “Stroman threw a hell of a game.”

Stroman held the White Sox scoreless through seven innings, allowing three hits, all singles.

It was Stroman’s third start since coming back from the COVID-19 related IL a week and a half ago. And it was the closest he’s been to replicating his peak performance this season, seven shutout innings against the Brewers before he hit the IL.

“I’m still not there body-wise, mechanics-wise,” Stroman said. “Taking [18] days off, it’s a lot … especially when you can’t workout or train a lot of those days. So, it’s been tough to get my body in position, but I felt pretty good out there.”

Stroman also made one of the Cubs’ best defensive plays of the game, only rivaled by center fielder Christopher Morel’s eighth-inning catch at the wall.

Two innings before, White Sox infielder Danny Mendick’s sacrifice bunt attempt should have moved the go-ahead run to third base. But Stroman was thinking third the whole way.

“That’s in the back of my mind,” he said. “I’m usually off the mound pretty quick. So, if it’s not a perfect bunt, I usually feel like I have an opportunity to get the guy at third. I kind of peaked real quick while I was running over there, and I knew I had a chance.”

Stroman cut off the bunt, barehanded it, spun and made an on-target throw to third baseman Patrick Wisdom just in time for the tag.

“I don’t want to say you expect him to make that play,” Robertson said, “but when he makes it, you’re not surprised because he’s that good at defending the mound.”

The Cubs seized a one-run lead in the seventh inning as Rafael Ortega drew a walk, stole second base and scored on an error.

They maintained the lead until the ninth.

White Sox slugger Gavin Sheets hit a double up the left field line. Then, Adam Engel chopped a ground ball to Robertson’s right, which he fielded cleanly. But his spinning throw to first base was wide, and A.J. Pollock, pinch running for Sheets, advanced to third on the single. He scored on a wild pitch soon after.

“It’s just a tough inning,” Robertson said. “It happens in baseball, it’s a hard game. A couple of things didn’t go my way. … I would have loved to come in there and shut that down real quick, but it just didn’t happen this afternoon.”

In extra innings, with the automatic runner on second base in play to start each frame, the score swung wildly back and forth, and the Cubs reached deeper and deeper into their bullpen.

Finally, in the 12th inning, White Sox rookie Jake Burger hit a walkoff single into left field.

“Long one, especially going into a long day tomorrow,” Stroman said. “I thought the team played incredibly well, it just didn’t work out in our favor.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
White Sox have all the baggage they need — and then some — for upcoming road trip
Cubs face starting pitcher shortage as Wade Miley goes on IL, doubleheaders approach
How to label Cubs rebuild? Jed Hoyer says ‘that’s your decision’
Cubs drop White Sox below .500
Cubs lefty Wade Miley’s next start pushed back as he deals with shoulder issue
Results of a survey of sports bettors are in, and they’re 100% unbelievable
The Latest
Tim Anderson was injured in the White Sox’ 5-4 win over the Cubs Sunday.
White Sox
White Sox walk-off victory comes at a big price
Tim Anderson suffers groin strain in 5-4 win over Cubs
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Chicago Cubs v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
White Sox have all the baggage they need — and then some — for upcoming road trip
Is a hot streak coming after Sunday’s 5-1, 12-inning win against the Cubs? We’re going with no.
By Steve Greenberg
 
walking_man.JPG
News
Person charged with setting ‘Walking Man’ on fire while he slept on Lower Wabash Avenue
Security officers from a nearby building found Joseph Kromelis, 75 — known as “The Walking Man” and “The Walking Dude” — with third-degree burns over 65% of his body.
By Sophie Sherry
 
The White Sox beat the Cubs 5-4 on Jake Burger’s walk-off single.
Sports
White Sox walk off Cubs in 12 innings
Jake Burger’s single ends it, gives Sox a split in two-game series
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
SENSORS_050922_5.jpg
Illinois’ transition to electric vehicles crucial to stopping pollution-related deaths: report
Health advocate is calling on Gov. J.B. Pritzker to speed the transition to electric vehicles.
By Brett Chase
 