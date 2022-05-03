White Sox win contentious Crosstown series opener vs. Cubs 3-1

In response to back-to-back hit batters on a rain-swept night at Wrigley Field, White Sox manager Tony La Russa and leadoff hitter Tim Anderson made their feelings know. Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson patted his chest in apology and called for a new rosin bag.

That about summed up the state of a cold and sloppy game between the Chicago rivals on Tuesday, as the White Sox beat the Cubs 3-1.

The Sox embraced the elements to score their first two runs in the second inning. José Abreu reached first base on an error when Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom sailed a throw across the diamond. Then, Adam Engle moved Abreu to third base on a double. Jake Burger brought him home on a swinging-bunt single.

Reese McGuire followed that up with a sacrifice bunt — his on purpose — to give the South Siders a two-run lead.

The next inning, Anderson bested the wind and rain with a solo homer to add insurance.

The Cubs’ only run came on Nico Hoerner’s RBI double in the sixth inning.