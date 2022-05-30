The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 30, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs doubleheader vs. Brewers filled with MLB debuts, Jonathan Villar to IL

The Cubs called up Matt Swarmer, Nelson Velázquez and Anderson Espinoza for the double-header Monday.

By Maddie Lee
   
ST22_swarmer_02_8x12.jpg

The Cubs called up right-hander Matt Swarmer to start Game 1 against the Brewers on Monday, making his MLB debut.

John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times

The Cubs doubleheader against the Brewers Monday – a long day after a 12-inning game the day before – started with celebration.

“It’s been a morning of congratulating all the guys for being up here,” Cubs manager David Ross said after a series of call-ups. “Happy for a lot of those guys that have put in the hard work and who you get to reward to come up in an environment like today, beautiful day on a holiday weekend.”

Game 1 featured starting pitchers making their MLB debuts on both sides: right-hander Matt Swarmer for the Cubs and lefty Ethan Small for the Brewers.

“Reports are he’s been throwing the ball really well,” Ross said of Swarmer. “He’s made some adjustments in his game a little bit and is off to a good season – without giving anything away before the game.”

Cubs outfielder Nelson Velázquez also debuted, starting in right field as Seiya Suzuki continues to deal with a sprained left ring finger. And Anderson Espinoza was available out of the bullpen as the Cubs’ 27th man for the doubleheader.

The Cubs already had an open spot on the active roster, after placing reliever Chris Martin on the bereavement list Sunday. On Monday, they placed infielder Jonathan Villar on the 10-day IL with a mouth injury, retroactive to Friday.

Villar will need significant dental work after an exercise band snapped back and hit him in the mouth while working out.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Swarmer, the Cubs transferred reliever Ethan Roberts (right shoulder inflammation) from the 10-day IL to the 60-day.

Crow-Armstrong promoted

The Cubs promoted outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, their No. 3 prospect as ranked by MLB Pipeline, to High-A South Bend on Monday.

Crow-Armstrong was hitting .354 in Low-A Myrtle Beach, with 13 stolen bases.

