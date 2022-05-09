The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Cubs snap five-game losing streak with 6-0 win over Padres, dominant Kyle Hendricks

The Cubs opened a three-game series at San Diego on Monday.

By Maddie Lee
   
Kyle Hendricks threw the best game of any Cubs pitcher on Monday against the Padres.

SAN DIEGO – Right-hander Kyle Hendricks threw the best game of any Cubs pitcher this season in a 6-0 win against the Padres at Petco Park on Monday.

Hendricks came one out shy of a complete game, tossing 8 23 shutout innings.

The right-hander is coming out of an inconsistent April in which he was plagued on and off by the same mechanical issues that characterized his 2021 season, the worst of his career. But on Monday not only did he finally string together back-to-back strong starts, but he did so with a dominant performance.

The win snapped the Cubs’ five-game losing streak. Beyond the skid, the Cubs had lost eight of their past nine games, outscored by opponents 62-22 in that span.

Against the Dodgers this past weekend, the Cubs demonstrated how far they were from competing with MLB’s top teams. But their win on Monday provided a blueprint for the Cubs against championship-caliber teams, even if they can’t count on 8 23 innings from the starter every time out.

The offense didn’t do anything flashy, but they strung together hits to build up a lead bit by bit. The Cubs scored on a double from Seiya Suzuki in the first inning, a single from Ian Happ in the fourth, a double-play groundout from Suzuki in the fifth, and an error in the seventh.

They tacked on two more runs in the eight inning, showing off some aggressive base running. With runners on first and third, Happ stretched a base hit into an RBI double, sliding into second base head first. Nico Hoerner took advantage of the commotion at second to score the second run of the frame and give the Cubs a six-run lead.

The Cubs’ defense was solid, highlighted by a diving play center fielder Jason Heyward made sprinting in on a short line drive to end the seventh inning.

The win, however, started with Hendricks.

Hendricks allowed just three hits and one walk. He was the first Cubs starter to reach the eighth inning, and he just kept going.

Suzuki exits early

Suzuki left the game with right ankle soreness, the team announced. Rafael Ortega replaced him in right field in the sixth inning. Suzuki went 1-for-3 Monday.

