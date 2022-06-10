The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 10, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo lends perspective on Cubs’ last rebuild

Rizzo faced the Cubs Friday for the first time since they traded him.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo lends perspective on Cubs’ last rebuild
Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo went 0-for-3 against the Cubs Friday. File photo.

Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo went 0-for-3 against the Cubs Friday. File photo.

Getty

NEW YORK – Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo has followed the Cubs’ season from a unique vantage point.

Who else can say they’ve been through the early years of a Cubs rebuild before, experienced the deadline sell-off last year first-hand, and are now on a perennial playoff team?

“When the big teams are playing at a premium, it’s just better for baseball,” he said Friday. “It’s better for the overall experience when you turn on a game and it’s Yankees-Red Sox battling for first place in June, but it seems like it’s October. That’s good for baseball.

“And all the big markets have plenty of money to spend. So yeah, a team like the Cubs should be competing every single year at a very high payroll.”

The Cubs’ 2-1 extra-innings loss to the Yankees on Friday marked the first game Rizzo has played against his former team since it traded him to the Yankees last summer. He went 0-for-4 at the plate.

Though only a few of Rizzo former teammates remained in the opposite dugout Friday, the group included his close friend Ian Happ and four guys he’d won a World Series with – Jason Heyward, Kyle Hendricks, Willson Contreras and manager David Ross.

The Cubs are going through their second rebuild in a decade, although president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer stands by his promise that this time won’t be a mirror image of the last.

“I don’t necessarily think you can use the same strategy multiple times in a row,” he said last month.

Rizzo was part of the core that pulled the Cubs from rebuild mode to championship mode last time. But unlike Javy Báez and Kris Bryant, Rizzo was also there for the teardown years, when the Cubs lost 101 and 96 games in 2012 and 2013, respectively.

“In ‘14 at the deadline was when the feeling went away, like this is going to be our last time trading guys,” Rizzo said.

It’s unclear how many more trading sprees the Cubs will have this time around. Even though they’ve played tightly contested games in recent weeks against playoff-hunt bound teams (Brewers, Cardinals, Yankees), the Cubs (23-34) are expected to be sellers this time around.

Rizzo can relate to the position Contreras, in his last year of club control, is in.

“I’m sure last year has helped with him too, just seeing the reality of this game,” Rizzo said. “... He’s a professional. He knows how to prepare. And I never have seen him ever let outside noise get to him. I don’t think that’ll change right now for him.”

Contreras and the Cubs avoided arbitration before his scheduled hearing Thursday, agreeing to a $9.625 million salary for 2022.

“I’m really happy with the results that we got,” Contreras said. “I think both sides won, and I’m really happy how the negotiation went through.”

Contreras said they have not begun extension talks.

“I’m not focused on that,” he said when asked if he hoped the club would engage. “I’m focused on playing my season the way I’ve been playing, keep helping my teammates, whoever needs my help I’ll be there, lead the team the right way. And I’m just going to keep going.”

Rizzo, on the other hand, cut off extension talks when the parties reached an impasse before Opening Day last year. The Cubs traded him four months later.

“It’s not like they’re just gonna go and roll over anyone by any means,” Rizzo said of this new-look Cubs team, after its payroll-cutting moves. “It’s just a different year than the normal standard that we created there over the last seven or so years.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs place Marcus Stroman on 15-day IL as rotation weathers wave of injuries
Cubs DFA Clint Frazier in flurry of roster moves: ‘Tough decision’
Cubs’ Clint Frazier: Hard to understand ‘where it went wrong’ with Yankees
Cubs, catcher Willson Contreras avoid arbitration with agreement before hearing
Cubs game vs. Orioles postponed for inclement weather
Cubs’ Willson Contreras determined not to let arbitration hearing disrupt season
The Latest
Mundelien’s Bennett Musser (14) pitched a one-hit shutout to help the Mustangs advance to the Class 4A state title game.
High School Baseball
Bennett Musser tosses a gem to send Mundelein to the Class 4A title game
The Bennett Musser-Danny Connelly battery has been together since both were 10 years old. So Connelly, the catcher, knows when Musser has his best stuff.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Students test themselves for COVID-19 at St. Mary Star of the Sea School, in West Lawn
Coronavirus
More than a dozen counties join those with high level for COVID-19 transmission
“The most effective way to prevent severe illness is for all to be up-to date with vaccinations and boosters,” said Amaal Tokars, the Illinois Department of Public Health’s acting director.
By Manny Ramos
 
Anti-violence activist Andrew Holmes speaks with the media about an $11,000 reward offered to solve the killing of 24-year-old Imani Abitalib.
News
$11,000 reward offered in fatal shooting of 24-year-old woman
On Friday, anti-violence activist Andrew Holmes and the family of Imani Abitalib canvassed the neighborhood where she was killed, posting flyers on parked cars and tucking them inside mailboxes.
By Manny Ramos
 
SNEED061222.JPG
Columnists
Real thing or staged drill, the mere sound of gunshots can be hard to handle
‘We cannot allow ourselves to be paralyzed by isolated tragedies,’ says longtime educator Dr. Blondean Davis
By Michael Sneed
 
Chicago Inspector General Joe Ferguson discusses the audit of the Chicago Police Department’s “gang database” during press conference at City Hall, Thursday morning, April 11, 2019.
Editorials
Ferguson’s plan to shake up city politics is needed to keep elected leaders in check
Any initiative that aims to fix Chicago’s faulty political landscape and the uncontrollable rubber-stamp monster it nurtures with morsels of corruption is essential.
By CST Editorial Board
 