The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs’ Matt Swarmer allows six home runs vs. Yankees, setting franchise mark

Cubs pitcher Matt Swarmer recorded the first loss of his major-leauge career Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs’ Matt Swarmer allows six home runs vs. Yankees, setting franchise mark
Cubs pitcher Matt Swarmer reacts after giving up a home run to Yankees leadoff hitter Aaron Judge during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

Cubs pitcher Matt Swarmer reacts after giving up a home run to Yankees leadoff hitter Aaron Judge during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

AP Photos

NEW YORK – Cubs vice president of player development Jared Banner had plenty of sit downs with prospects this spring. But his meeting with right-hander Matt Swarmer stood out.

“It might have been my longest sit down in the spring,” Banner told the Sun-Times. “We went over everything. He came over to my side of the desk. We looked at his profile and some of his charts and things of that nature. And that just tells me he was really inquisitive about what he needed to do to get better to get to the big leagues.”

Swarmer made it to the big-leagues a little over a week ago. And on Saturday, he hit the first bump in the road of his major-league career, in a 8-0 loss to the Yankees. Swarmer allowed six home runs in five innings, becoming the first Cubs starter to give up that many home runs in a game since 1901.

It was Swarmer’s third major-league start, and his first two were quality starts. In each, he limited his opponent to one earned run through six innings.

Swarmer, however, has perspective from his minor-league trials as he works to move past his first road outing in the big leagues. Yankee Stadium, against the best team in baseball (43-16) isn’t an easy place to gain that first experience.

Swarmer set another franchise record in 2019 with the Iowa Cubs, allowing 36 home runs in his 27 outings that year.

He worked on his slider grip and approach – understanding that each pitch sets up the next one. And he played in a men’s league when the pandemic wiped out the 2020 season, “facing men with no hair.”

“He’s been a guy we’ve been paying a lot of attention to,” Banner said. “He’s made some major improvements over the last year or so, especially with his slider. It’s a real weapon. It’s, a big-league weapon.”

Swarmer had so much success with that slider in his first two starts because of his ability to manipulate it, to the point that it almost behaves like multiple pitches, and how similar his fastball and slider look coming out of his hand.

“His slider is the pitch that guys don’t see and swing like a fastball,” Cubs manager David Ross said before the game, “and you try to slow down to recognize the slider, and it lets the fastball play.”

One game doesn’t wipe out that progress. And Swarmer won’t face Aaron Judge (2 home runs), Giancarlo Stanton (1), Gleyber Torres (1), and Jose Trevino (1) and Anthony Rizzo (1) every start.

While the Cubs’ rotation has been decimated by injuries, the club is relying on pitchers like Swarmer, with the talent but not the experience, to step in.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs place Wade Miley on 15-day IL with persistent shoulder strain: ‘Very frustrating’
Polling Place: Will the Cubs trade catcher Willson Contreras before the Aug. 2 deadline?
This baseball quiz is finally catching up to June
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo lends perspective on Cubs’ last rebuild
Cubs place Marcus Stroman on 15-day IL as rotation weathers wave of injuries
Cubs DFA Clint Frazier in flurry of roster moves: ‘Tough decision’
The Latest
Cubs pitcher Wade Miley left Friday’s game at Yankee Stadium with a left shoulder injury.
Cubs
Cubs place Wade Miley on 15-day IL with persistent shoulder strain: ‘Very frustrating’
Cubs president of baseball operation Jed Hoyer also weighed in on Seiya Suzuki’s injury and avoiding arbitration with Willson Contreras
By Maddie Lee
 
Texas Rangers v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
‘Fire Tony!’ White Sox fans vent during 10th-inning collapse against Rangers
Chants of “Fire Tony” resonated for 20 seconds after the Rangers’ Brad Miller drew a walk in the top of the 10th inning following a tie-breaking single by Ezequiel Duran and passed ball by Reese McGuire.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
Yoan Moncada’s struggles continue with 0-for-5 performance
Moncada made no excuses for his .133 batting average, with no home runs since May 14. The Sox desperately need a semblance of his 2021 production, when he had a .375 on-base percentage.
By Mark Gonzales
 
AP22162825397245.jpg
Sports
Mo Donegal finishes first at Belmont for another Pletcher win
Mo Donegal finished first and filly Nest was second, giving trainer Todd Pletcher a 1-2 finish at the Belmont Stakes on Saturday for his sixth victory in the Triple Crown race.
By Jake Seiner | Associated Press
 
Officers investigate where five people were wounded in a drive-by shooting June 11, 2022 in the 8600 block of South Damen Avenue.
News
1 killed, 4 others wounded in Gresham drive-by: ‘I don’t wanna hear gunshots no more, I’ve had enough’
The wounded were in an alley in the 8600 block of South Damen Avenue about 3:20 p.m. when a vehicle drove by and someone inside the vehicle opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 