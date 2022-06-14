The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs squander Kyle Hendricks’ first start in two weeks, lose to Padres

The Cubs skipped Kyle Hendricks’ last turn in the rotation to manage shoulder fatigue.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs squander Kyle Hendricks’ first start in two weeks, lose to Padres
Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks makes his first start in two weeks against the Padres at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.

Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks makes his first start in two weeks against the Padres at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.

Getty

Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks’ 80 mph changeup dropped out of the strike zone, but Padres leadoff hitter Trent Grisham didn’t recognize the pitch in time. His back knee dropped to the ground as he finished his swing, thoroughly fooled on strike three to end the fifth inning.

That’s the kind of deception Hendricks creates when he’s a his best

Hendricks made his first start in two weeks Tuesday, in the Cubs’ 12-5 loss to the Padres. Manager David Ross decided to give Hendricks time to rest his fatigued shoulder and used the Cubs’ days off last week to skip Hendricks’ turn in the rotation.

‘‘It’s going to pay off in the long term, for sure,’’ Hendricks said last week.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the time off would affect the short term. Hendricks answered that question against the Padres, allowing one run in five-plus innings. But the Cubs’ loss extended their skid to eight games.

“Anytime you do take a little time off, you can use it to just step away for a minute mentally and physically,’’ Hendricks said last week. ‘‘Recharge the body but also let the mind go and just reset. Reset and refocus on the things that I need to do well. So I’m using this time for that. Just get away a little bit, but refocus on the right things.’’

Hendricks has had an up-and-down season. Last month in San Diego, he came one out away from a complete-game shutout against the Padres. Two starts later, he gave up seven runs to the Diamondbacks.

‘‘I think there’s just a little bit of him getting back to doing some of the things he does really well more consistently,’’ Ross said before the game Tuesday. ‘‘And making sure — whether it’s throwing pitches in the right area or pitch selection or pitch movement or a pitch you haven’t used a lot, just a lot of different stuff like that — that hopefully we get back.’’

Hendricks’ scoreless first inning was littered with deep counts, but he honed his efficiency after that.

In the second, he needed only 11 pitches to retire the side in order. In the third, a fielding error didn’t faze him. In the fourth, he used soft contact to his advantage. In the fifth, he got out of a jam with the strikeout that dropped Grisham to one knee.

Hendricks faced only one batter in the sixth, giving up a double to Jake Cronenworth. Ross replaced Hendricks with

reliever Chris Martin as Padres star Manny Machado stepped to the plate. Hendricks had thrown 78 pitches.

‘‘There were thoughts of him being able to throw the last game in New York [on Sunday],’’ Ross said before the game. ‘‘Probably would have been on a lower pitch count. It’s a hot day [today]. I’ll watch it and see how it is. But we’ll treat it like a normal start for him.’’

Cronenworth later scored, accounting for Hendricks’ one run allowed, as part of the Padres’ four-run sixth.

Hendricks leaned on his changeup throughout his outing. It accounted for 40% of his pitches, according to Statcast, higher than his 29% average this season.

The changeup helped Hendricks generate six strikeouts.

Meanwhile, the Cubs’ offense, led by Willson Contreras, snapped a streak of seven games of scoring four runs or fewer.

Contreras homered in his first two at-bats. The first was a solo home run to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead in the first. The second was a two-run shot that made it 3-0 in the third. It was the 10th multihomer game of Contreras’ career.

The Padres then added six runs in the seventh against the Cubs’ bullpen, giving the home team a steep hill to climb. The Cubs used three different relievers in the seventh inning alone.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs’ Drew Smyly ‘ahead of schedule,’ hopes to return before All-Star break
Padres’ Yu Darvish wins in return to Wrigley Field; tornado warning delays start of game
How Cubs’ Eric Stout made it back to majors after four years — and with his hometown team
Willson Contreras, Ian Happ are Cubs’ only real chances for All-Star berth
Cubs’ 18-4 loss to Yankees taxes bullpen as rotation questions loom
This You Gotta See: Not-so-popular Tony La Russa show continues as White Sox hit road
The Latest
Andrew Vaughn had four hits and walked Tuesday.
White Sox
Cease, Vaughn, pen without Hendriks lift White Sox to second straight victory
Dylan Cease improved to 10-0 lifetime against the Tigers and Andrew Vaughn tied a career high with four hits.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Xavier Perez sits with his wife, Paty Diaz, at Montrose Beach on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Weather
Midway temps soar to 100 degrees, and Wednesday’s could reach high 90s; but for some, the hot days are just right
“We clock in here like it’s our job,” said a Humboldt Park woman who spent Tuesday at Montrose Beach with her husband.
By Mitch DudekDavid Struett, and 2 more
 
Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly is one of three Cubs starters on the 15-day IL.
Cubs
Cubs’ Drew Smyly ‘ahead of schedule,’ hopes to return before All-Star break
The left-hander is on the 15-day injured list with a strained right oblique.
By Maddie Lee
 
Students and staff enjoy a burgers and other foods to celebrate the last day of school at Peace and Education Coalition Alternative High School at 4946 S. Paulina St in Back of the Yards, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Education
Students joyous, sad as momentous CPS school year wraps for the summer
At the end of a year that marked most students’ return to in-person learning after two of the most challenging years in American education history, students seemed to have gained a new appreciation for school.
By Nader Issa
 
Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough announced Tuesday morning that Union Station would serve as a polling location for suburban commuters.
Chicago
Union Station opens as an early voting site for suburban Cook County voters
The station will be open seven days a week for commuters to cast their ballots up until Election Day on June 28.
By Jordan Perkins
 