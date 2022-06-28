Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki nearing rehab assignment

Before the Cubs opened a three-game home series against the Reds on Tuesday, Wrigley Field hosted a promising live batting practice session.

Right-hander Marcus Stroman (right shoulder inflammation) and lefty Drew Smyly (right oblique strain) each threw two innings, totaling 36 and 32 pitches, respectively, according to the Cubs.

Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki (left ring finger sprain) and second baseman Nick Madrigal (left groin strain) hit against them.

“Seiya’s probably at a point where, if he feels good tomorrow, we’re starting to think about a rehab assignment for him,” Cubs manager David Ross said, “and get him out there and get him some consistent at-bats.”

The Cubs could send Suzuki out on a rehab assignment as soon as Wednesday, depending on the feedback the team gets from his recovery.

Madrigal, who Ross said “looked really good,” in BP, is further behind Suzuki in his recovery timeline. Stroman and Smyly’s next steps will depend on how they feel Wednesday.

Suzuki has been out since injuring his finger stealing second base in Cincinnati a little over a month ago.

Suzuki continued to test his finger over the next few days, hoping to avoid an IL stint. And when it became clear he’d need a trip to the 10-day IL to address the inflammation, he aimed for a return against the Yankees a couple weeks ago.After seeing a doctor in New York for yet another opinion, however, Suzuki accepted a prescribed break from hitting.

Over the past week, Suzuki has been rehabbing and building up his hitting at the Cubs’ spring training complex in Arizona. On Tuesday, he rejoined the team in Chicago.

In other injury news

Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward was out of the lineup for the third straight game on Tuesday. The Cubs are treating him for right knee soreness, according to the team. He’ll be evaluated in the coming days.

Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel (low back strain), who became eligible to return from 10-day IL on Tuesday, was set to be re-evaluated on Tuesday. The Cubs have not announced a timetable for his activation.

Lefty Wade Miley, one of three Cubs starters on the 15-day IL, along with Stroman and Smyly, played catch on Tuesday.

