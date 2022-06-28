The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki nearing rehab assignment

Suzuki took live batting practice off Cubs pitchers Marcus Stroman and Drew Smyly, who are also recovering from injuries.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki nearing rehab assignment
Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki took live batting practice at Wrigey Field on Tuesday. File photo.

Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki took live batting practice at Wrigey Field on Tuesday. File photo.

AP Photos

Before the Cubs opened a three-game home series against the Reds on Tuesday, Wrigley Field hosted a promising live batting practice session.

Right-hander Marcus Stroman (right shoulder inflammation) and lefty Drew Smyly (right oblique strain) each threw two innings, totaling 36 and 32 pitches, respectively, according to the Cubs.

Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki (left ring finger sprain) and second baseman Nick Madrigal (left groin strain) hit against them.

“Seiya’s probably at a point where, if he feels good tomorrow, we’re starting to think about a rehab assignment for him,” Cubs manager David Ross said, “and get him out there and get him some consistent at-bats.”

The Cubs could send Suzuki out on a rehab assignment as soon as Wednesday, depending on the feedback the team gets from his recovery.

Madrigal, who Ross said “looked really good,” in BP, is further behind Suzuki in his recovery timeline. Stroman and Smyly’s next steps will depend on how they feel Wednesday.

Suzuki has been out since injuring his finger stealing second base in Cincinnati a little over a month ago.

Suzuki continued to test his finger over the next few days, hoping to avoid an IL stint. And when it became clear he’d need a trip to the 10-day IL to address the inflammation, he aimed for a return against the Yankees a couple weeks ago.After seeing a doctor in New York for yet another opinion, however, Suzuki accepted a prescribed break from hitting.

Over the past week, Suzuki has been rehabbing and building up his hitting at the Cubs’ spring training complex in Arizona. On Tuesday, he rejoined the team in Chicago.

In other injury news

Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward was out of the lineup for the third straight game on Tuesday. The Cubs are treating him for right knee soreness, according to the team. He’ll be evaluated in the coming days.

Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel (low back strain), who became eligible to return from 10-day IL on Tuesday, was set to be re-evaluated on Tuesday. The Cubs have not announced a timetable for his activation.

Lefty Wade Miley, one of three Cubs starters on the 15-day IL, along with Stroman and Smyly, played catch on Tuesday.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
How trade deadline might change Cubs’ offensive makeup
Cubs’ Willson Contreras ‘relaxed’ as trade deadline looms
This You Gotta See: White Sox, Tony La Russa try to stay afloat after another homestand gone bad
Cubs come back, win in 10 innings to claim series vs. Cardinals
Cubs’ Nico Hoerner ‘excited’ to see how high he can push his ceiling
Cubs’ Adrian Sampson ‘rewarded’ for bouncing back after being DFA’d twice
The Latest
Cassidy Hutchinson, a top former aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testifies on Tuesday during the sixth hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Editorials
Trump’s corruption on Jan. 6 becomes clearer in riveting new testimony
On Tuesday, Cassidy Hutchinson gave a vivid insider’s account of the former president’s corrupt intent to stay in power — and his knowledge that his supporters were armed with weapons before they marched to the Capitol.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Director Woody Allen told Alec Baldwin during a live interview Tuesday on Instagram that he is mulling ending his movie-making career, saying directing has lost its luster.
Celebrities
Woody Allen mulls ending filmmaking career, chat with Alec Baldwin reveals
The two men — each facing significant controversies — steered clear of addressing either the abuse allegations against Allen or the shooting last year on Baldwin’s movie set.
By Associated Press
 
Viktoria de Jong (right) talks to a 4-year-old boy sitting as he sits on his mother’s lap after getting his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
Coronavirus
Youngest Chicagoans focus of latest vaccination push
The Chicago Department of Public Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois are teaming up to open family vaccination clinics on the South Side throughout the summer.
By Mariah Rush
 
Abortion-rights demonstrator Jessica Smith in front of the Hamilton County Court House in Chattanooga, Tenn. On Tuesday, a federal court allowed Tennessee’s ban on abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy to take effect, citing the Supreme Court’s decision last week to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights case.
Nation/World
Abortion bans could leave close to half of U.S. obstetrics residents with inadequate training
OB/GYN accreditation rules require training in abortions for medical residents, who might use the same skills for treating miscarriages and other complications, doctors say.
By USA TODAY
 
Serena Williams lost 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) to 115th-ranked Harmony Tan of France.
Tennis
Serena Williams loses opening match at Wimbledon
Williams was two points from advancing while serving for the match at 5-4 in the third set but couldn’t get closer.
By Howard Fendrich | Associated Press
 