The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

How Keegan Thompson’s midseason tweaks are already paying dividends for Cubs

Thomson threw a career-high 6 1⁄3 innings against the Reds on Tuesday

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE How Keegan Thompson’s midseason tweaks are already paying dividends for Cubs
Cubs right-hander Keegan Thompson took the mound Tuesday to open a three-game series against the Reds at Wrigley Field.

Cubs right-hander Keegan Thompson took the mound Tuesday to open a three-game series against the Reds at Wrigley Field.

Getty

Cubs starter Keegan Thompson needed less than a minute to strike out the Reds’ Joey Votto to end the fourth inning Tuesday night.

He started with a low curveball. Whiff.

Cutter. Ball, inside.

Four-seamer, almost the same spot. Foul.

Cutter at the top of the zone. Whiff. Strike three.

Only 58 seconds had elapsed.

“I think, naturally, when you’re doing well, you want to get back on the mound and keep going,” Thompson said earlier this week.

He maintained his up-tempo delivery through a career-high 6⅓ innings in the opener of a three-game series against the Reds, charged with eight hits and four runs and taking the loss as the Cubs fell 5-3.

Thompson (7-3), who held the Pirates and Braves to one or fewer runs through six innings in his last two starts, has been the Cubs’ best pitcher in this stretch, bouncing back from three rough first starts after joining the rotation.

While his pitch mix — more fastballs and the addition of a slider — has played into some success lately, the bigger picture is that his development has been nonlinear. His rough patch after a lights-out start to the season wasn’t a sign of regression but rather part of a process to become more effective over the long haul as a starter.

“Being a multi-inning reliever is a different task than being a starter that’s going to try and eat up 150-plus innings for us,” Cubs assistant pitching coach Daniel Moskos said. “So, being able to be efficient, maintain his delivery, prevent some injury risk there — all of those things are going to benefit in the long run.”

To get there, the Cubs slowed things down for Thompson and identified checkpoints for a consistent delivery. But in-season adjustments are tricky. And a starting pitcher can’t let tweaks during the week throw him out of sync on start days.

“Your game day is, ‘Go have fun and attack and compete,’ ” pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said. “We’ll reevaluate after, and we’ll try to find ways during the game to make the adjustments if we feel like we need to.”

Thompson’s athleticism and ability to attack the zone and adjust on the fly make him special. Hottovy saw the 27-year-old losing some of that as he homed in on other things such as stride length and arm position.

“We were trying to do small movements [one] at a time,” Thompson said. “And for me, we just needed to get back into moving as quickly as possible, instead of slowing things down, to get my arm in the correct spot, so that when things aren’t going correctly, I know that even if things aren’t in sync mechanically, I know how to get my arm to the right spot.”

Through that process of breaking Thompson’s delivery into components and then speeding it back up, he’s now hitting his checkpoints without thinking about them.His quicker delivery has gone hand-in-hand with an up-tempo pace from pitch to pitch.

“Him thinking about being a little more up-tempo, it shows you how confident he is right now,” Hottovy said.

Thompson didn’t allow a runner into scoring position until the sixth inning Tuesday, when he gave up a pair of runs on back-to-back doubles by Brandon Drury and Donovan Solano. The next inning, he allowed two one-out singles to Albert Almora Jr. and Nick Senzel. Both scored when reliever Rowan Wick came in for Thompson and gave up a three-run home run to Reds leadoff hitter Jonathan India.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki nearing rehab assignment
How trade deadline might change Cubs’ offensive makeup
Cubs’ Willson Contreras ‘relaxed’ as trade deadline looms
This You Gotta See: White Sox, Tony La Russa try to stay afloat after another homestand gone bad
Cubs come back, win in 10 innings to claim series vs. Cardinals
Cubs’ Nico Hoerner ‘excited’ to see how high he can push his ceiling
The Latest
State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, and his wife Cindy wave as they walk on stage to speak at an election night rally at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham after Bailey won the Republican gubernatorial primary election, Tuesday night.
Elections
‘Downstate farmer’ plows through the field — Darren Bailey handily wins six-candidate GOP governor’s race
With 96% of precincts counted statewide, Bailey had 57.4% of the vote compared to 15.7% for downstate venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan and 15% for third-place candidate Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin.
By Tina Sfondeles | Chicago Sun-TimesTom Schuba, and 1 more
 
Republican candidates&nbsp;for&nbsp;Illinois attorney general, from left: Tom DeVore, Steve Kim and David Shestokas.
Elections
DeVore wins GOP attorney general contest
Despite a money disadvantage, the man who helped undo Gov. Pritzker’s COVID mask mandate will be the Republican nominee to face Kwame Raoul.
By Brett Chase
 
Election_2022_House__1_.jpg
Elections
Republican Mary Miller Trumps fellow GOP incumbent Rodney Davis in downstate congressional primary
Earlier in the evening, Davis in a statement conceded to Miller, with a nod to her biggest backer. “I’d like to congratulate Congresswoman Miller and President Trump on their victory tonight,” Davis said in a statement. “This was a hard-fought campaign, and I wish her the best.”
By Alex Degman | WBEZ
 
Johnny Cueto pitched six innings of three-run ball.
White Sox
Johnny Cueto shakes off Angels homer barrage, White Sox erupt for 11-4 victory
Cueto allowed three runs in six innings.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Ald. Gil Villegas, state Rep. Delia Ramirez are the major contenders in the 3rd Congressional District Democratic primary.
Elections
State Rep. Delia Ramirez defeats Ald. Gil Villegas in newly drawn Illinois 3rd District
A jubilant crowd greeted Ramirez, 39, chanting her name as she entered her election party Tuesday. Supporters had created a salsa song they blasted outside a polling place Tuesday: “Delia, she’s ready,” goes the song, “ready to interrupt the corruption.”
By Lauren FitzPatrick and Elvia Malagón
 