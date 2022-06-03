The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 3, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Future is now for Cubs prospect Caleb Kilian

The promising right-hander — acquired from the Giants in the Kris Bryant trade — will start the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Cardinals in his big-league debut. He was 2-0 with a 2.06 ERA at Class AAA Iowa.

Mark Potash By Mark Potash
   
SHARE Future is now for Cubs prospect Caleb Kilian
AP22060776177779.jpg

Cubs pitching prospect Caleb Kilian warms up during spring-training workouts March 1 in Mesa, Ariz.

Ross D. Franklin/AP

Cubs manager David Ross was coy when asked prior to Friday’s game against the Cardinals if pitching prospect Caleb Kilian would be called up to pitch in Saturday’s doubleheader at Wrigley Field.

“I do [know who it will be]. I just don’t want to tell you guys yet,” Ross said. “I’ll tell you after the game.”

Ross was well aware of the anticipation of a hot prospect coming to the major leagues in the middle of a rebuild. And that anticipation only grew when veteran right-hander Marcus Stroman was strafed for nine runs on 10 hits in a 14-5 loss to the Cardinals on Friday before 32,482 at Wrigley Field.

As expected, Kilian indeed was called up and will make his major-league debut against the Cardinals in the second game of the doubleheader. It’s not quite a turning point in the rebuild, but a significant step. The right-hander, who turned 25 on Thursday, is the first of the top-rated prospects the Cubs acquired in last year’s sell-off of 2016 World Series stalwarts Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javy Baez and veterans Yu Darvish and Joc Pederson to reach the big leagues.

“I got to interact with him a little bit [in spring training]. Seems like a hard worker,” Ross said after the game when asked for a scouting report on the 6-4, 180-pound Kilian. “Good makeup. Real chance to be everyday-big-league-starter type of stuff and continue to get better every day. I know he wants to grow, wants to learn. Pretty good energy about him. Got a nice fastball and he’s been pitching really well.”

Kilian, acquired from the Giants for Bryant, has been in the spotlight since he pitched six perfect innings in the Arizona Fall League championship game last Nov. 21. He has been stellar at Class AAA Iowa this season — 2-0 with a 2.06 ERA, with 41 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings. Iowa was 8-1 in his nine starts — and Kilian left with a 5-1 lead in the only loss.

Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins played with Kilian at Iowa, but has caught him only in spring training. But he’s seen enough to be excited about Kilian’s promotion.

“Kil’s got the full package of pitches,” Higgins said. “He’s got a live fastball. He’s got a good two-seam curveball, cutter and change-up. He’s got a good mix of both sides of the plate.”

At 22-30 after their three-game winning streak was snapped Friday, the Cubs still appear to be in the early stages of their rebuild. And following the template that produced Rizzo, Bryant, Baez, Jake Arrieta, Kyle Hendricks, et al. as the Cubs went from 96 losses in 2013 to the World Series in 2016 seems like a daunting challenge at this point.

But with Kilian, the Cubs are at least giving themselves a chance to build the foundation with pitchers from the farm system, with Keegan Thompson (6-0, 1.99) and to a lesser degree, Justin Steele (1-5, 5.40).

Even Ross doesn’t know if Kilian is ready for this.

“I don’t think we know that until we get him [here],” he said.

But it appears that Kilian will determine his fate, as outfielder Christopher Morel is doing after coming up from Class AA Tennessee as a fill-in player.

“I think you take it for what it’s worth,” Ross said. “Morel came up and got a chance to play a little bit. Good things happen to guys who take advantage of opportunities. I think that’s just wait-and-see.”

Fairly or unfairly, Kilian arrives amid some anticipation and excitement.

“For sure,” Higgins said. “It’s awesome for the organization. Everybody wants to see him. I want to see him, too, because I was able to watch him — not necessarily back there [catching him] as much as I was in spring training. But it’s going to be a big day for him. I’m happy for him. I expect him to do pretty well.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs prospect Brennen Davis out for season after back surgery
The big-market Cubs and the small-market Cardinals treat their fans differently. Guess which team keeps winning?
How success as a reliever made Cubs’ Keegan Thompson a better starter
Cubs’ Alec Mills nearing return; Drew Smyly estimates rehab timeline
Marquee’s ‘The Reporters’ might be live, but it’s still missing, you know, reporters
Celebrating the 40th anniversary of Steve Stone’s first baseball broadcast
The Latest
Medical assistant Tyla Wilson collects a nasopharyngeal swab sample to test for COVID-19 for 15-year-old Brianna Green at Roseland Community Hospital on the Far South Side, Wednesday morning, Jan. 5, 2022.
Coronavirus
Four more Illinois counties hit high level for COVID-19 transmission, but cases ‘begin to trend downward’
But hospitalizations are still about as high as they’ve been since February, with more than 1,200 beds occupied as of Thursday night.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announcing an arrest last month in an international fencing operation out of a boba tea store that was sending goods stolen from cars in San Francisco to other states and countries. He is facing a recall election that will take place on Tuesday.
Politics
Chesa Boudin, San Francisco prosecutor raised by radicals in Hyde Park, facing a recall vote Tuesday
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said she and other “progressive prosecutors” have been “reelected even in these challenging times of rising violence,”
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Old Town School of Folk Music, 4545 N. Lincoln Ave.
News
Old Town School of Folk Music teachers reach deal on contract.
The tentative agreement was reached Thursday night and will cover the more than 200 teaching artists at the school represented under the Old Town Teachers Organization.
By Jordan Perkins
 
1396585070.jpg
White Sox
Kendall Graveman thankful for White Sox’ support
Unvaccinated reliever who missed Toronto series rejoins team
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Sam Yingling, Illinois House 62nd District Democratic primary candidate and incumbent.
Columnists
Sam Yingling ‘let’s loose’ on governor after failing to get endorsement
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s ‘offense’ was endorsing Yingling’s Democratic primary opponent Mary Edly-Allen in the race to replace retiring state Sen. Melinda Bush, D-Grayslake.
By Rich Miller
 