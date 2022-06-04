Caleb Kilian strong in major-league debut, but Cubs fall in 10 to split doubleheader

The hype train has been rolling down the tracks as Cubs fans — and even those inside the organization — eagerly awaited the arrival of pitching prospect Caleb Kilian.

Manager David Ross faced daily questions about when the key return in last summer’s Kris Bryant trade with the Giants would make his major-league debut.

The desire to see a payoff for the fire sale of the World Series core was palpable.

“I’ve heard all good things,” first baseman Frank Schwindel said of Kilian before the opener of the doubleheader against the Cardinals. “The young guys have come up, and they’ve done great, and that’s all we can ask. Just go out and compete and have some fun.”

On Saturday, Kilian arrived at Wrigley Field, called up from Triple-A Iowa, to make his debut against the Cardinals in the nightcap.

The 25-year-old right-hander, the Cubs’ No. 5 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, started with a flourish and ended with a no-decision.

After striking out the first two big-league hitters he faced — Tommy Edman and Nolan Gorman — Kilian induced a broken-bat groundout by Paul Goldschmidt, who came into the first game on a 25-game hitting streak.

Kilian retired the first nine Cardinals he faced, relying on a fastball that topped out at 97 mph, before running into trouble in the fourth.

Two walks and a single loaded the bases before Kilian wild-pitched home a run. Brendan Donovan then smacked a two-run double into the gap in left-center for a 3-1 St. Louis lead.

But Kilian regrouped and got out of that inning without further damage. After a scoreless fifth, he was done with a line of five innings, three hits, three runs (all earned), two walks and six strikeouts. The Cubs tied the game but lost 7-4 in 10 innings.

Matt Swarmer, a less-heralded pitching prospect who nonetheless has impressed in his first two big-league starts, is one of many in the organization who expects good things from Kilian.

“It was cool to see him here,” Swarmer said. “He has really good stuff. . . . He’ll be a lot of fun to watch.”

Swarmer also had some simple advice for his fellow rookie: “Just stay within yourself . . . keep doing what you’ve been doing down in Triple-A.

“I think good things will happen.”

That’s also Ross’ hope and belief. But he was still advising caution.

“He’s been impressive in a lot of ways,” Ross said before the opener of the twin bill. “But you’ve still got to make your major-league [debut]. . . . No one knows how it’s gonna go. But I’m happy for him. All the hard work has paid off.”

That said, Ross tried to tap the brakes on the expectations for Kilian, who was 2-0 with a 2.06 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings at Iowa.

“I try not to hype it up much,” Ross said. “I don’t think any one player is ever, like, the savior, right? We put all these labels on a young man. He’s gonna come up, he’s gonna make a start and we’ll see how it goes. And we’ll analyze it afterward.”

Kilian left the game trailing 3-1, but the Cubs bailed him out in the sixth inning. Jason Heyward singled home Rafael Ortega, and Christopher Morel’s two-out double scored P.J. Higgins to tie the score at 3.

Willson Contreras had doubled home Morel with the Cubs’ first run in the first inning.