The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs’ David Ross on Angels firing Joe Maddon: ‘Thoughts go out to him’

The Angels fired Maddon Tuesday amid a 12-game losing streak.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs’ David Ross on Angels firing Joe Maddon: ‘Thoughts go out to him’
Cubs manger David Ross said he learned a lot about managing from his predecessor Joe Maddon.

Cubs manger David Ross said he learned a lot about managing from his predecessor Joe Maddon. (File photo)

Getty

Cubs manager David Ross sent Joe Maddon a text Tuesday letting his predecessor know he was thinking about him.

The Angels announced Tuesday evening that they had fired Maddon amid a 12-game losing streak. The club named third base coach Phil Nevin their interim manager.

Maddon, a three-time manager of the year, joined the Angels in 2020 after five seasons managing the Cubs, including a curse-breaking 2016 World Series run.

Maddon’s first season at the helm in Chicago coincided with Ross’ first in a Cubs uniform, then as a veteran backup catcher.

“Just thinking about him, that’s a sucky thing to hear,” Ross said Tuesday. “I love Joe. Joe has done a lot for me and was a great manager for me. I don’t know what’s going on in Anaheim from that standpoint, but thoughts go out to him.”

Maddon amassed a 471-339 record with the Cubs. He led them to the playoffs in all but his final season as skipper.

“I have a ton of respect for Joe,” Ross said. “Another human being that I’ve learned a lot of baseball from. A lot of my managerial philosophies and the way I handle things are a lot of the example he set when he was my manager.”

A testament to how much has changed for the Cubs in the past few years, only seven players on the active roster in Baltimore on Tuesday played for Maddon in his last year in Chicago.

The Angels started off this season strong, a month ago sitting at No. 1 in the American League West. Entering Tuesday, they’d not only fallen to second in the division but their record (27-29) had slid below .500.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Angels fire manager Joe Maddon
Former Oriole Mychal Givens happy to be with Cubs
Cubs notebook: Return of Jonathan Villar, Seiya Suzuki will require some roster decisions
Cubs send Caleb Kilian back to Iowa for a few tweaks
Cubs blow lead in ninth, fall in 11th vs. Cardinals
This You Gotta See: Is Oklahoma softball the best college team — in any sport — ever?
The Latest
Jim Seals.
Music
Jim Seals, one-half of ’70s music duo Seals and Crofts, dies at age 80
Seals and Crofts had three top 10 hits: “Summer Breeze,” “Diamond Girl” and “Get Closer.”
By Associated Press
 
Former Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin, left; Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, right.
Elections
Preckwinkle aims for fourth term as County Board president — but rival Boykin says she’s been there long enough
The next Cook County Board President will oversee a more than $8 billion budget, which grew significantly because of an injection of federal cash brought in from the American Rescue Plan Act.
By Manny Ramos
 
This fluorescence-colored microscope image shows a culture of human breast cancer cells. A new study, presented in Chicago at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, suggests that some low-risk breast cancer patients can skip radiation after a lumpectomy.
Health
Some cancer patients can safely skip chemo treatments, 2 studies find
The findings — presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago — could allow doctors to “focus on the patients we think would truly benefit from chemotherapy and avoid the side effects for patients for whom it’s likely unnecessary,” one expert said.
By Carla K. Johnson | AP
 
USA BASKETBALL WC2022 QUALIFICATIONS BELGIUM VS USA
Chicago Sky and WNBA
What does Julie Allemand’s late arrival mean for Sky, who are just beginning to establish rhythm?
Allemand averaged 9.2 points, six assists and 3.1 rebounds in 29 games for Lyon
By Annie Costabile
 
A man caught with small baggie of heroin is taken into custody by Chicago police officers in the 3600 block of West Flournoy Avenue in 2018. He was offered the chance of going into drug treatment instead of jail.
Editorials
Offering treatment, not jail, for more drug users is right step
Giving more people a chance to stay clean instead of locking them up and burdening taxpayers makes sense.
By CST Editorial Board
 