Cubs’ David Ross on Angels firing Joe Maddon: ‘Thoughts go out to him’

Cubs manager David Ross sent Joe Maddon a text Tuesday letting his predecessor know he was thinking about him.

The Angels announced Tuesday evening that they had fired Maddon amid a 12-game losing streak. The club named third base coach Phil Nevin their interim manager.

Maddon, a three-time manager of the year, joined the Angels in 2020 after five seasons managing the Cubs, including a curse-breaking 2016 World Series run.

Maddon’s first season at the helm in Chicago coincided with Ross’ first in a Cubs uniform, then as a veteran backup catcher.

“Just thinking about him, that’s a sucky thing to hear,” Ross said Tuesday. “I love Joe. Joe has done a lot for me and was a great manager for me. I don’t know what’s going on in Anaheim from that standpoint, but thoughts go out to him.”

Maddon amassed a 471-339 record with the Cubs. He led them to the playoffs in all but his final season as skipper.

“I have a ton of respect for Joe,” Ross said. “Another human being that I’ve learned a lot of baseball from. A lot of my managerial philosophies and the way I handle things are a lot of the example he set when he was my manager.”

A testament to how much has changed for the Cubs in the past few years, only seven players on the active roster in Baltimore on Tuesday played for Maddon in his last year in Chicago.

The Angels started off this season strong, a month ago sitting at No. 1 in the American League West. Entering Tuesday, they’d not only fallen to second in the division but their record (27-29) had slid below .500.

